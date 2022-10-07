Tourism seeking Canadian gains in Exuma

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said his ministry is looking at ways to expand Air Canada’s services to the Exumas, noting that Canadians are very keen on that island destination.

He was addressing the recent International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, where he said fruitful discussions with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations were had.

“They bring significant traffic to our country in terms of tourists from Canada direct to Exuma, for example. We’re going to look to see if we can have a year-round flight from Air Canada direct to George Town, Exuma. They are committed to advancing this possibility,” he said.

“Our challenge is rooms. We need more rooms in Exuma and across the country for that matter. We’ve outstripped the capacity of the product as it relates to rooms. Therefore, if we can get the room inventory up, there would be absolutely no question as to whether we can have a year-round flight.”

In the interim, Cooper said the Ministry of Tourism is working with its partners on Exuma to develop more accommodations and attractions to meet the demand of Canadian travelers.

“We had an opportunity to talk with Sandals for example, to do some creative things in Exuma. We’re talking with some of the other smaller properties to see how we might create packages.

“So, certainly Air Canada Vacations is very keen on advancing and developing their product for Exuma which will create more tours, more opportunities and improve the occupancy of small resorts there,” he said.

“In the short term, we will no doubt have to draw on many of the vacation rental homes. We are looking to see how we might be able to organize that in a way for reliability when it comes to improving the number of room available. So the prospects are great. These are exciting times, our partners are very keen on The Bahamas.”

Between January and April, the most recent data shows that The Bahamas welcomes just over fifteen thousand visitors from Canada.

Cooper has said it is a focus of the ministry to improve visitor numbers from that source market.