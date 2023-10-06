Tourism to promote ‘Sports in Paradise’ initiative at TEAMS Expo

Executives of The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation are excited to attend this year’s Travel Events and Management in Sports (TEAMS) Conference & Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida, this week, to promote The Bahamas as the ideal destination for sports related meetings and conferences, tournaments, events and more. Bahamas Tourism executives will also showcase the destination’s new ‘Sports in Paradise’ initiative that will target global partnerships to position The Bahamas as a sports mecca.

TEAMS is the world’s leading conference and expo for the sports event industry. It attracts thousands of attendees, including chief executive officers, sports event managers, sports travel planners, federations, convention bureaus, corporate sponsors, event suppliers and other hospitality industry leaders. The highly anticipated event is presented by SportsTravel Magazine and has helped to define the sports event and appointment-based trade show industries for more than 20 years.

Greg Rolle, Senior Director of Sports Tourism and Vertical Markets, said participating in events such as TEAMS is integral to diversifying the event hosting portfolio of The Bahamas.

“The events market is of huge significance to us,” said Rolle. “It generates 40 percent of overall tourism business. Our sports tourism market continues to grow from year to year as more entities in the international sporting world become aware of the appeal of our destination for staging world-class sporting events.”

Guests and stakeholders will have an opportunity to visit The Bahamas’ booth and engage with representatives from the country’s sporting and hotel sector on the available sports facilities, the types of events that can be hosted, and other offerings in the sports tourism market. Visitors to The Bahamas booth will also learn about the destination’s plans for future growth and innovation in sports tourism and the many reasons why The Bahamas remains one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.

The Bahamas’ representatives will also conduct more than 40 on-site meetings with teams, sport event planners and other stakeholders across the industry and disciplines including basketball, football, golf, softball, track and field, tennis, soccer, volleyball, archery and kickball, to build leads and expand access to the robust network of sports travel.

The Islands of The Bahamas has been the backdrop of many successful major international sporting events, training sessions and more throughout its history, from the Bahamas Bowl and Battle 4 Atlantis to the PGA’s (Professional Golfers’ Association) Hero World Challenge. The country will once again host the World Athletics Relays which is expected to attract over 1,600 athletes from all over the world. This will be the fourth time The Bahamas will be hosting the event. It will be held May 4-5, 2024, and will serve as an Olympic qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The sports tourism department continues to push an aggressive strategy to target key sporting organizations and events with its ‘Sports in Paradise’ initiative.