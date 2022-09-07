Tourist killed in shark attack

A 58-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack near Green Cay shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday, police said.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the woman was visiting The Bahamas with her family and was a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas.

Police have not formally identified the victim but The Nassau Guardian understands that she was Caroline Diplacido, of Pennsylvania.

“They booked a tour with a local company that took them to Green Cay – about a half mile just northwest of Rose Island,” Skippings said.

“The family was reported snorkeling in the waters and that area is known for visitors to snorkel. It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female.

“Family members along with operators from the boating company were able to rescue the female.”

The woman was brought to the Montagu ramp where she was declared dead, Skippings said.

She said the victim sustained injuries to her upper body.

Skippings said about five to seven people were a part of the family snorkeling near the cay.

“As a law enforcement agency, we have done due diligence to ensure that all relevant persons are aware of what took place,” she said.

“At this time, I can say that that particular beach has been closed off for any type of snorkeling activities right now. I am unable to say when and if it will be opened.”

A video, which was widely circulated on social media yesterday, showed paramedics performing chest compressions on Diplacido as police officers and other spectators looked on.

A distressed woman in a swimsuit is heard saying, “I need help. I need IV. I need fluids. I need IV fluids. I need IV fluids.”

A man shouted, “Her daughter is a doctor.”

The woman, whose voice became increasing louder, then said, “I need an IV and I need IV fluids right now, now. Let’s go. What’s everyone standing around for?”

Diplacido’s family was present at Montagu for hours following the attack and they were noticeably distraught as her body was taken away by authorities.

Her relatives declined to speak with reporters yesterday.

Another tourist, who said he was present when Diplacido was attacked, hugged a man, who was identified as her son, as he left the scene.

The tourist told reporters, “I was there. I was in the water. It could have been me.”

Police were unable to indicate how many shark attacks or shark-related deaths have occurred in The Bahamas for the year.

This is the first notable shark-related death since Jordan Lindsey, 21, of California was killed near Rose Island in June 2019.