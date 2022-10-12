Toward a shared vision for UB

In the 10 weeks since he formally assumed the presidency of University of The Bahamas (UB), Dr. Erik Rolland, who has spent decades in faculty and leadership positions at multiple institutions of higher learning, has been doing a lot of listening.

Rolland wants to ensure that the vision for UB in the post-pandemic years is not his personal vision, but one agreed on by all key stakeholders.

A more formal listening and strategizing process will start soon.

In July, the university invited proposals from vendors to lead in the “comprehensive development of a strategic plan for the next five years which reflects a broad-based, collaborative process to shape the vision, mission, goals, and core values of the institution”.

The company selected to carry out this important work is expected to be announced soon.

“That’s going to be a process that’s probably going to happen over a seven to eight-month period, and that’s the formal sort of listening process [with] all the stakeholders,” Rolland explained when he sat down with National Review recently.

“So, that’s going to be a much wider scope process where we will be talking, not only the university faculty and staff and others, but also to other stakeholders around us and bring them into this appreciative inquiry approach to setting a vision for the university that translates into a strategic plan.”

Rolland is an institution builder, having led the development of various university centers, and steering strategic visioning and transformation.

He spent more than 30 years at the largest public universities in California, and many years at universities in China, Canada and around the world.

National Review was interested in knowing how his decades-long career in academia has prepared him for the new role.

“Universities are very similar in terms of what they do internally, what happens in the university, how we organize universities, so my experience has predominantly been one of a builder,” Rolland said.

“So, I started early in my career building new programs across different ecologies within different schools within the university, crossing over engineering and business programs; went from there to designing entrepreneurship-type masters programs across the university; went from there to being briefly involved with building a new medical school; went from there to building a new campus for the University of California and went from there to building new colleges within the Cal Poly system, California State system.

“And so, I think being a builder has helped a lot; being a builder in academia.

“I had always been a professor. I had always been a researcher and continue doing that a lot, but being allowed to be involved in the upper administration side of various campuses and building new things that are addressing new needs has been great preparation for coming here because that’s where we find ourselves now.”

In March, when Rolland was announced as the new president, there was some disappointment expressed in certain quarters that a Bahamian was not chosen to become the new UB president, but public chatter on that quickly subsided.

Our own view was that there is a need to see the broader picture.

While a Bahamian was not chosen to lead our university, a review of Rolland’s curriculum vitae suggested to us that our university and our country were set to benefit from his extensive knowledge and broad experience in academia.

Rolland told us he has thus far experienced a warm welcome in his role as president of UB.

Innovation

His work at UB starts at an important juncture for the institution, and for the country.

The College of The Bahamas, which became University of The Bahamas six years ago, was founded in 1974, so the institution, in less than two years, will mark 50 years of existence.

The Bahamas commemorates 50 years of independence next July and the lead-up to that milestone provides various opportunities for introspection and national goal setting.

Our premier institution of higher learning serves as an example of national achievement, and is poised to play a meaningful role in strategic planning at a national level.

Rolland also starts his presidency at UB at a time when the institution is emerging from the challenging experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was forced, like untold numbers of educational institutions around the world, into the unfamiliar territory of exclusive virtual learning.

While UB is back to face-to-face instruction, the president believes the pandemic provided important opportunities, and the institution simply cannot go back to just the way things used to be pre-pandemic.

Rolland, according to his biography, is “an effective academic innovator and change agent” who is “widely known for his commitment to expanding student opportunity and social mobility, academic innovation, and promoting universities’ civic and business engagement to better serve society”.

He has pledged to steer the university into adapting more innovative approaches to learning while expanding access to the university for individuals across the Bahamian archipelago and beyond.

Rolland intends to lead through a focus on resilience and reinvention, he told National Review.

The expectation of UB’s “customers” have shifted, he said.

“…That’s a good thing for The Bahamas because you want the people on every one of the Family Islands to have the same access as those living in Nassau,” he said.

“Why should we have to come and live in Nassau to get upskilled? It doesn’t make any sense.

“Maybe in some cases it makes sense if you’re going to become a nurse … but there are a lot of things that you can do in education where that isn’t a requirement, so you can do it remotely, and there are things you can do remotely that you can do better remotely than face to face.

“So, finding the right mode of learning, finding the right mix of programs and degrees and certificates and so forth, that’s really where we are now. We are in that experimental phase where we’re trying to find out about it; so is every other university.”

Rolland said a major overhaul is going on across higher education.

“But I think this fall is when it started,” he said.

“It didn’t start in March 2020. It started now. March 2020 was just a conversion. It was training. It’s getting into something new. Now, we have to be really intentional; what do we need to do face to face? What can we do better in remote learning? What do our customers really want? Where are our customers and all of those?

“All of those things we need to really now think about in a much more comprehensive framework than we had to before because before we said, well you can get a degree, but you got to come here or to Grand Bahama and then we’ll put you through some classes and then give you a degree.”

But that’s an outdated model, he added.

“And I think everybody agrees,” said Rolland, adding that he has gotten many inquiries from students on the Family Islands regarding the need to continue to provide broad access through virtual platforms.

“Right now, we have a 60/40 mix of face to face versus virtual, and we have to experiment with that because I think, quite frankly, in many areas, we have to enable most of what we need to be virtual and then some areas maybe we have to enable most of what we need to be face to face depending on the context, and then the subject matter, but that’s an experimental exercise that I think every university right now is sitting thinking, wow, how are we going to do that?”

Heavy lift

In announcing Rolland’s selection in March, UB Board Chair Allyson Maynard-Gibson said he was the most qualified and experienced candidate to lead the university through a bold transformation that will undergird its aggressive accreditation agenda.

National Review asked Rolland about the work that will need to go into gaining international accreditation.

Rolland noted that accreditation is not a simple process, but the work that has been done at the university in the last six years is leading it into a “final run” toward accreditation.

Going from a candidacy to fully accreditation is a long process, he also explained.

“It is three to five years where the average time is probably closer to five than to three … but you have to be in the process,” he said.

“You have to go to candidacy. You can’t go to candidacy unless you have ironed out the compliance with the various sections of accreditation and that’s true no matter what kind of accrediting body you go for.”

Rolland added, “I’ve been involved in a lot of accreditation processes through my own work before coming here, and that’s a very heavy lift for universities because you put in place new processes that pretty much touch everybody within the university.

“These processes touch the students, they touch the faculty, they touch the staff, they touch the administrators, and that to me is a great opportunity for us to really go to that next level.”

This requires an improvement on operational efficiency, he explained.

“It’s an opportunity to take advantage of opportunities that are in the marketplace … you see, not just due to COVID, but it started happening a couple of years before COVID and that is this focus on lifelong learning, the focus on the university supporting people through their careers, not just at the beginning of their careers and those are, to me, incredibly interesting because they lead to you rethinking how you deliver that education, and it leads to you thinking more broadly about who the customers are.

“It’s not just the 18-year-olds coming out of high school. It’s professionals out there who need to come back for additional training.”

As a part of the more innovative approach to learning he hopes to spearhead at UB, Rolland foresees a greater focus on lifelong learning and the university playing a stronger role in supporting people in their careers through certificate programs and professional graduate programs.

“That’s where you see a lot of demand currently and that demand isn’t going to go away because the world is changing; the technology is changing so fast that we need to be there to help get people … skilled to the level they need to be to do their jobs,” Rolland said.

“So, you’ll see this fall we are launching several new programs at the masters level, professional programs and we are going into efforts where we are thinking very hard about what we call stackable certificates where you do a little chunk at a time and then you can put it together to a certificate.

“You can start chunking certificates and all of a sudden, you have a degree, and I think that’s the direction that higher education is going.”