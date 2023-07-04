Track and field gets underway at CAC Games

Track and field got underway at the 24th edition of the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Magico Gonzalez in San Salvador, El Salvador yesterday.

Water polo, beach soccer and equestrian kicked off on Sunday.

Decathletes Ken Mullings and Kendrick Thompson were first up on the track for The Bahamas in the decathlon event. After three events, Mullings and Thompson are third and fourth with 2,533 and 2,516 points respectively.

In the 100 meters (m), Mullings placed third overall when he powered his way to stop the clock at 10.69 seconds to score 931 points in that event. Thompson was right behind Mullings with a time of 10.72 seconds as he scored 924 points.

The long jump saw Thompson placing seventh with a leap of 7.09m (23’ 3-1/4”), while Mullings had a leap of 7.06m (23’ 2”) to place ninth in that event. They scored 835 and 828 points respectively.

In their final event of the morning session, the shot put, Mullings threw 14.74m (48’ 4-1/4”) to place second and score 774 points. Thompson was right behind him in third with 14.47m (47’ 5-3/4”) to score 757 points.

They were in action last night in the high jump and 400m along with Anthaya Charlton in the 100m and Kyle Alcine and Shaun Miller Jr. in the high jump. No results were available at press time.

The Bahamas senior men’s beach soccer team got their CAC Games play on the right foot with a 6-2 statement victory over Caribbean rivals, Trinidad and Tobago in Group B action. Veterans Gavin Christie and Lesly St. Fleur poured in two goals each in the victory. The Julmis brothers, Wood and Evelt scored a goal apiece.

The Bahamas went up 1-0 at the end of the first period on a Christie goal. The second period saw The Bahamas finding the back of the net five times as they took a 6-1 lead heading into the final period. An own goal by Gary Joseph in the final period gave the Trinidad side their second goal of the game.

The hosts and Venezuela are also in the group. The Bahamas and El Salvador have three points each and sit at the top of the group, while Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela are winless. The Bahamas was in action against Venezuela last night, but no scores were available at press time.

After opening their play at the CAC Games, the senior men’s water polo team got drubbed 27-2 by Mexico. Mexico scored seven goals in the first period to take a hold of the game.

The Bahamas got one goal each from Gabriel Sastre and Dominic Demeritte. The Bahamas went 2-for-18 on shots in the loss.

The Bahamas is in Group A and sits in third place in the group. Mexico is at the top with two victories. The first one came against second place Trinidad and Tobago, who they beat 30-6.

The water polo team went up against Trinidad and Tobago yesterday evening in their final group game. No scores were available at press time.

Bahamian equestrian Anna Vlasov and horse

Gulliver du Saint-Chene were in action in the equestrian individual speed jumping event at the Centro Ecuestre Palmarejo on Sunday. They finished 19th in a time of 85.58 seconds.

The pair were in action yesterday in the second jumping individual qualifier. Results were not available at press time.

The CAC Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event for athletes in the Caribbean and Central America. It will wrap up on July 8.

There are 51 athletes representing The Bahamas in 11 sporting disciplines – athletics, swimming, water polo, men’s basketball, women’s softball, boxing, equestrian, archery, beach soccer, judo and triathlon.

There are 20 officials for Team Bahamas.