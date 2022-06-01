Tracking promises

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration’s new budget — the first of this term — reflects some elements of its economic plan released last year when it was jockeying to become the government of The Bahamas, but there are several key areas that have not been addressed.

Interestingly, in his budget communication, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis made no reference to fulfilling the pledge to develop a cannabis industry in The Bahamas.

The party in its economic plan, released in March 2021, said it would “develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for growing, harvesting and exporting cannabis so that the industry creates opportunities for many, not just a few”.

There was an important pledge in the economic plan that was fulfilled early in the term – the commitment to reduce value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent for a period of 12 months, though the plan did not state that VAT would be added to previously zero-rated breadbasket items and medication.

This new policy was implemented in January. The government has faced criticisms from the official opposition regarding the decision to place VAT on breadbasket items and medication.

Given that the government has provided no disaggregated data, we do not yet know what impact this policy decision has had.

Notwithstanding that, the Davis administration is hailing the success of the VAT change, with the prime minister saying in his budget

communication that overall, the changes to VAT have been good for The Bahamas.

Davis said, “We have reduced the rate of VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent across the board. We can already see signs that it is having the desired effect, which is to reduce the overall tax burden.

“When Bahamians purchase meat, vegetables, fruit, poultry, fuel for cooking or transportation, we now pay VAT of 10 percent rather than the previous 12 percent.

“We had hoped that the reduction from 12 to 10 percent across goods and services would be experienced as real relief for Bahamians. Unfortunately, a very rapid rise in global prices coincided with this new measure; we are very aware it is hard to experience relief from a tax cut when underlying prices are high and rising and life feels so unaffordable.”

After the PLP released its economic plan last year, then-Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson claimed the tax cut “would lead to a dramatic fall off in revenue likely in excess of $100 million” at a time when the country’s fiscal resources are under tremendous strain.

Davis reported last week that notwithstanding the reduction in the nominal rate of VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent in January 2022, VAT receipts increased by $366.3 million or 78.0 percent to $836.1 million over the first nine-months of 2021/2022.

While the prime minister’s statement drew applause from enthusiastic PLP MPs, it did not give the whole picture.

Again, without all the necessary data, it is difficult to characterize the effect of the tax change. The government, for example, has not published the third quarter fiscal report as mandated by the Public Financial Management Act 2021.

In its March 2021 economic plan, the PLP also pledged to “immediately” invest $50 million to fund entrepreneurial developments, and up to $250 million over five years.

There is no specific line item in the 2022/2023 budget that speaks to a fulfillment of this commitment.

In his budget communication, the prime minister said, however, that when looking at the budget, any individual line item is often only one aspect of a larger, interwoven set of policies.

He said the government has committed $50 million per annum to small business development through various institutions, including the Bahamas Development Bank, the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation, the Venture Capital Fund and The Small Business Development Centre.

While there need not be a line item to show an “immediate” commitment of $50 million, there should be some evidence that shows the various entities collectively having $50 million for this purpose.

Davis said in his communication, “We believe that these institutions will be leading this effort, especially the Small Business Development Centre, which has unused loan resources) and The Bahamas Development Bank, which is in discussions with the Caribbean Development Bank to receive substantial funding.

We note there are two line items in the budget for the development bank totaling $8 million, and a $12 million line item for small and medium size business support.

There is no reference to the Venture Capital Fund in the budget.

Minimum wage and arrears

Minimum wage is an issue raised in both the economic plan and the recent budget communication.

In its economic plan, the PLP said it would “recommend” to the National Tripartite Council “that they move towards a minimum wage of $250 per week” from the $210 that currently exists.

The private sector minimum wage was increased from $150 per week to $210 per week in mid-2015.

In 2018, then-Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest warned that an increase in the minimum wage could have a deleterious impact on the economy.

In the budget communication last week, Davis said his administration’s strategy for softening the impact of the global inflation crisis includes an increase in the minimum wage for public servants.

He said the government has submitted to the public service union a proposal to increase minimum wage in the public sector with incremental increases starting in 2022.

Last Wednesday, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the government hopes an increased minimum wage in the private sector will follow shortly after a new minimum wage in the public sector is introduced.

“The fact of the matter is that the cost of living is going up and we need to bring that relief,” said Halkitis, adding that for some employers it would never be a right time to raise minimum wage.

On another note, the PLP pledged in its plan to “address arrears with government vendors and salary arrears owed to public servants”.

The prime minister reported in his budget communication that his administration has conducted an “extensive exercise” to pay down arrears, and reconcile outstanding balances.

“However, we still have a number of inherited arrears which we believe it is important to liquidate,” Davis said.

In this regard, the government is seeking parliamentary approval for a supplementary budget for an additional recurrent expenditure of $216,928,017 and capital expenditure of $34,491,123.

“These balances are owed to hardworking women and men, who have given their time, energy and resources, to contribute to the development of this nation, and months later, still haven’t been paid,” the prime minister said.

“This harmful practice cannot be allowed to continue.”

This amount includes $56.7 million owed on insurance for public servants. It also includes $30 million for the completion of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium and $45 million in arrears owed to the Water & Sewerage Corporation.

‘More than just talk’

Among other commitments, the PLP also said in its economic plan it would “ensure reliable sources of affordable, sustainable energy, and move to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels”.

It said it would “recommit The Bahamas to a minimum reliance on renewable energy of 30 percent by 2030”.

It said it would “review BPL operations to reduce cost of electricity, maintain a reliable supply, and enter into contractual arrangements which would put BPL on a solid financial footing, and most importantly, reduce the costs of living and doing business in The Bahamas”.

In his budget communication, the prime minister said energy reform is also an element of softening the impact of the inflation crisis.

He said work has already begun to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to achieve the target of 30 percent reliance on renewables by 2030.

Davis said his administration’s commitment to energy reform and lowering the cost of electricity across the board is “more than just talk”.

Minister of Works Alfred Sears in his contribution to the budget debate will also elaborate on the plans of Bahamas Power and Light’s Board and management to secure greater operational efficiency, Davis advised.

In its economic plan, the PLP also pledged to “work with tenants and landlords to reschedule rent payments in line with short-term ability to pay, providing breathing room until the economy recovers, and avoiding a severe homelessness crisis”.

The PLP also pledged to increase funding to social services for rental assistance.

We note that in the new budget, the allocation for the Department of Social Services is being slashed from $81.4 million to $48.7 million with the majority of the cuts under social assistance.

The PLP also committed to “work with banks to keep people in their homes”. It said that through a public-sector partnership, it would devise a plan to waive or reduce the interest payments on qualifying mortgages.

The prime minister did not address the issue of mortgage relief – an effort that proved futile for the former PLP administration.

We do note the prime minister did speak about a “substantial investment in increasing home ownership”.

He outlined measures including a VAT refund for people building their first homes, and increasing the level of exemption for first home buyers from $250,000 to $300,000 and reducing VAT on property transfers below $1 million for individuals.

More pledges

In its economic plan, the PLP also committed to reviewing and renegotiating contracts for mining of natural resources and establishing a Sovereign Wealth Fund to receive royalties from our natural resources and spur strategic development and long-term growth for the benefit of generations of Bahamians.

There was no mention of a sovereign wealth fund in the budget communication and no mention of renegotiating contracts for mining, though that was a sexy topic on the campaign trail.

The PLP also promised to launch a new National Resort Development Initiative in which the public and private sectors will cooperate to create sustainable new resorts, based on the following key principles: Bahamians will become major investors in the hotel and resort business created by this initiative; the scale of the initiative will be important to ongoing viability, particularly for gaining and sustaining presence in the international tourism market place.

This initiative has not yet been launched.

No specific initiatives were outlined to encourage Bahamian ownership in resorts.

On an unrelated positive note, in its economic plan, the PLP, recognizing that economic recovery is impossible without getting beyond COVID-19, committed to free testing, the elimination of restrictions not based on science and increasing the speed of contact tracing, among other pledges.

We are unable to determine whether the speed of contact tracing has been increased as promised, but early in its term, the Davis administration did live up to its commitment to offer free testing and eliminate restrictions not based on science.

Bahamians need only book an appointment and show up at a testing site for a quick, easy and free COVID test with speedy result. This is an important accomplishment and we applaud the government for recognizing the importance of free testing.

Finally, we recognize again that the budget presented in Parliament last week was the first of the term.

While it broadly lays out the Davis administration’s focus in the upcoming fiscal year, it is not reasonable to expect that every area of the PLP’s much-touted economic plan will be reflected in it.

That said, it provides a marker for the progress the PLP administration is making – or is failing to make – in fulfilling its commitments made to the Bahamian people prior to the 2021 general election.

We will continue to track the promises and report on those that materialize and those that do not.

The verdict on the PLP’s performance in office will, of course, come later – when next the Bahamian people head back to the polls.