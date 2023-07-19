Traditional values that kept us grounded 

Dear Editor,



The traditional family structure has been sadly eroded. In the name of modernism and personal freedom, we have turned God’s law on its head.

Retributive or frontier-style justice rules the day. Criminals are acting almost with impunity and the air is thick with fear. Our society is ailing and we are paying a hefty price.

Many of our young men seem to have lost all sense of direction and self-worth because there are no fathers in many homes to teach them the dos and don’ts of manhood.

It takes a man to teach a boy how to become a man.

Fredrick Douglas, an American abolitionist, put it best when he said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

We have to seek the wisdom and guidance of the Almighty in attempting to change the hearts and minds of our young people.

Parents should take, not send, their children to Sunday school, so that they could receive proper training in Christian doctrines and principles.

We must recapture the traditional norms and values that kept us grounded over the years.

Parental involvement is the glue that binds the family. Toys and electronic gadgets are no substitute for expressions of love and personal attention. Simply put, spend time with the children.

Insist that your child responds to their elders with “yes, sir “ or “yes, mom”.

Teach your child to say “good morning’’ or “good evening’’ when passing elderly persons on the streets.

Encourage them to use words like “excuse me” when there is a need to do so.

Stress the importance of asking for something and not trying to take it by force, which could lead to conflict.

Tell them that the words “I’m sorry” are not outdated, but that it takes a person with a stout heart to say them.

Model the behavior: let them see you do it, because children remember what they see.

Teach them that life is a precious gift from God, and no one has the right to take it away. Kindle the flame of peace and goodwill within their bosoms and encourage them to demonstrate these attributes toward others.

There is much work to be done, and everyone has a part to play.

Meanwhile, our government must lead the way in creating safer communities.

Justice must be swift and sure as we seek to restore a sense of calm and civility to our once-peaceful neighborhoods.

To use a biblical analogy: Like Jacob, we have to “go back to Bethel”. There is no other way.

Hope springs eternal.

Sincerely,



– Zephaniah Burrows