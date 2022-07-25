Tragedy at sea

At least 17 Haitians, including a little girl, died, and as many as 15 people are believed to be missing after the 30-foot speedboat they were traveling on to Miami, Florida, capsized seven miles off New Providence shortly after 1 a.m. yesterday, authorities said.

The victims – 15 women, one man and a girl, who was believed to be between four and five – were among the 50 to 60 people on the vessel when it overturned as a result of rough seas after leaving an area west of the Fish Fry in Nassau.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said two Bahamian men – ages 39 and 48 – were rescued along with the Haitian survivors and taken into police custody.

Fernander said responding defense force officers found 25 individuals clinging to the vessel.

“The hull of this boat is the same color blue of the sea, so it was difficult during the nighttime to really identify the vessel in the water,” said Fernander at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“It was [submerged] in the water. The officers heard a knocking to the hull of the boat. Divers eventually went down and that’s where they recovered the bodies, the 17 bodies. There was one female who was still alive.

“She was up in the air pocket of the hull of that boat. I believe that’s what kept her alive. They were eventually brought to shore and the female and others were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Fernander said eight to 15 people were believed to be missing.

Public Hospitals Authority Managing Director Aubynette Rolle said three survivors two women and one man – were hospitalized with “near-drowning symptoms” and dehydration.

Rolle said the man was doing “extremely well” and was expected to be released yesterday.

Twenty survivors were turned over to immigration officials yesterday, according to Minister of Immigration Keith Bell, who added that they were being held at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

Bell said some survivors indicated that they spent $3,000 to $8,000 for the voyage.

Fernander said the two Bahamians in custody are “known to us”.

“We are looking at [this with a view of] not only the smuggling but you are looking at manslaughter. You are looking at an unsafe vessel. So, we are going deep into this with respect to charges as we move with our investigation.”

Yesterday’s incident is the worst loss of life in Bahamian waters since 28 Haitian migrants died after their boat capsized near Abaco in February 2019.

The Bahamas’ location near the United States (US) has made the archipelago a frequent passage for Haitians and Cubans seeking a better life in the US.

In April, Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr. Raymond King told The Nassau Guardian that the RBDF noticed a trend of more Haitian migrants heading directly to Florida instead of The Bahamas.

Those migrants, he said, were moving along the Old Bahama Channel, which separates the northern coast of Cuba and the southern coast of the Great Bahama Bank.

Two months later, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said The Bahamas’ numbers for illegal migrant entry, seizures and repatriations were “through the roof, frankly”, adding that it was “much higher than we’ve ever seen before”.

Bell was unable to provide statistics yesterday on the number of migrants apprehended in The Bahamas so far this year.

As he spoke about the “tragedy at sea”, Prime Minister Philip Davis warned migrants against taking “these treacherous voyages”.

“We have increased surveillance on land and sea and intensified patrols,” Davis said.

“We take this opportunity to strongly condemn the organization of smuggling operations, which risk human life and compromise our national security. Those found to be involved will face prosecution.

“I understand the situation that many of these migrants face that encourage them to take such great risks. We, however, appeal to those considering making such a voyage not to do so.”