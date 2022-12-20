News

Trail date set for woman accused of trying to kill her husband

A judge set a trial date for a woman accused of trying to kill her husband after psychiatrists deemed her fit to stand trial.

Kendra Dorsett will stand trial for the attempted murder of Brian Dorsett on June 26, 2023.

Prosecutors say Dorsett attempted to take her husband’s life by stabbing him in 2012.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson ordered Dorsett, who is on bail, to undergo another psychiatric evaluation before the trial.

Dorsett’s attorney, Ian Cargill, said the complainant had indicated that he didn’t want to pursue the matter on several occasions before he reversed his position.

Cargill said a jury would also have to determine whether Dorsett was mentally fit to be tried.

Erica Duncombe-Ingraham appeared for the DPP at yesterday’s hearing.

