Travel-ready feet

The summer is here and most Bahamians are busy planning or going on their next vacation. Whether its planning to swim with the pigs in Exuma, walk around the town in Grand Bahama, shop until you drop in one of the malls in New Providence or wherever you plan to go abroad – maybe to United States or Europe, traveling can take a toll on your feet – and any injury or pain can ruin your entire vacation.

If you are experiencing any pain or discomfort in your feet or ankles visit a podiatrist before traveling to find out what’s causing the problem and have it treated and resolved. Remember, foot pain is not normal and it can ruin your travel plans.

Before you go on your next trip, the following are some sensible travel tips for good foot health while traveling.

Shoes Review your travel itinerary and the activities you have planned to decide on the kind and number of shoes you will need to pack. As a general rule, wear comfortable, supportive shoes such as an athletic shoe or sneakers. They should fit properly, with good arch support and be worn with socks to prevent rubbing, discomfort and blisters. Do not take new shoes that have never been worn on your vacation. It is a good idea to condition and prepare your feet and legs for the activities you plan to perform during your vacation. If you plan to walk a lot, several weeks before your trip, begin a regular walking program wearing the shoes you will take on your trip. This will help you enjoy your vacation more and prevent aches, pains, or injury that may occur when starting a new workout routine.



Prevent a blood clot

When sitting while flying or driving for a long time, there is increased risk of developing a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) – a blood clot in the legs – especially if you have risk factors such as a recent long surgery, confined to bed, cancer, older than 40 years, obesity, and smoking. The risk of developing a DVT from air travel is strongly linked to age, it is uncommon in young people and more common in the elderly. Studies estimate that three percent to five percent of travelers develop clots in their veins related to travel. In the United States it is estimated the one million cases of DVT related to air travel occur every year and that about 100,000 of these people die. To prevent this, it is recommended when traveling for more than four hours, that you should get up and move around at least every two hours, drink lots of water to stay hydrated, don’t drink alcohol or caffeinated beverages, avoid crossing your legs and exercise your legs by flexing your feet and ankles regularly, wiggling your toes and unlacing your shoes if your feet swells.



Don’t go barefoot

Always wear shoes or sandals while walking on the sand to prevent foot injuries from the hot sand and puncture from objects that may be hidden beneath the sand. Walking barefoot exposes the feet to sunburn, as well as the virus that causes plantar warts, fungus that causes athlete’s foot or nail fungus and many other infections. People with diabetes should never walk barefoot, not indoors or outside.



Apply sunscreen

For people with lighter complexions, be sure to apply sunscreen to your legs and feet also while basking in the sun. Apply sunscreen to the tops of your feet and legs regularly at least every three to four hours to prevent sunburns and risk of developing skin cancer.



Foot first-aid

Take a foot first aid kit and be prepared in case of any minor foot problem. Pack Band-Aids, foot pads, talcum powder, antibiotic or first aid cream and nail clippers in your toiletry bag. If you injure your foot or ankle while traveling, seek professional attention from a podiatrist as soon as possible.



Pamper your feet

After a long day of sightseeing, shopping, walking, hiking or whatever you have planned for your vacation, treat your feet well – massage them, rest them, and keep them elevated. After all, you will need them to do it all over again tomorrow.

