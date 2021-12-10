Travel services company expecting thousands for spring break 2022 in Nassau

Travel services company Student Travel Services (STS) is expecting thousands of college students for spring break 2022 in Nassau, the company noted in a press statement, revealing a season of club parties and concerts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to STS, the season will be called Bahamas Beach Bash and will feature 20 days of “non-stop parties, contests, party cruises and events”.

The company stated that concerts by Cheat Codes, Sam Feldt and Lost Kings will happen during the promotional period.

It added that Breezes Bahamas will be the hotel of choice for Bahamas Beach Bash.

“STS will offer access to these open bar events with the STS VIP Party Package,” the statement noted.

“Additional events will feature open bar parties at Club Waterloo, Bond Nightclub, Senor Frogs and the famous Spring Break Party Cruises.

“From March 2-25, 2022 Breezes Bahamas will be dedicated completely to the Ultimate Spring Break Experience. This will include thousands of college spring breakers, high energy pool parties, crazy contests and non-stop fun. Top college DJ Evan Wilder is scheduled to perform poolside.”

The travel company’s statement made no mention of COVID-19 protocols for the many events and parties. However, each venue is sure to have their own COVID-19 protocols in place, as The Bahamas continues to enforce public health measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Breezes recently hosted a Carnival Bubble event with soca artists and a road parade. Its promoters required a negative COVID-19 test for entry to the events.

STS has been coming to The Bahamas to host spring break events for decades now. The company designs and packages vacations with college students in mind.

“Each package includes round trip airfare, hotel transfers, all-inclusive resort accommodations, a complete schedule of activities featuring daily parties, contests, deejays and events and on-site reps,” the statement noted.