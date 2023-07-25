Traveling with wounds

It’s summer and vacation time is here. It is estimated that in the United States, 6.7 million people currently live with chronic wounds and that number is expected to grow at more than two percent over the next decade. The rising incidence is fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. There are many people living with chronic ulcers on the feet or other parts of the body right here in The Bahamas. No doubt, they also want to travel and enjoy their vacation. Having a wound does not have to stop this. Further, you can never predict when injuries or wounds may happen, even on vacation.

The following are tips on how to care for wounds when you’re away from home or traveling:



Follow instructions

It is best to discuss your travel plans and activities with your doctor or nurse. Follow their instructions for wound care on when to change the bandages and what to do and not to do. For example, if they instruct you not to wet the wound, you would not be able to go swimming or shower. Take precautions to protect the wound and follow the doctor’s instructions. You can still participate in other activities and have lots of fun, even if you cannot swim.



Stock up before you go

Do not leave home without packing a carry-on bag with all prescriptions you’ll need including your wound care supplies. This may include first-aid basics such as bandages, sterilizing wipes and antibiotic ointment or other wound care cream; over-the-counter medications; and copies of health insurance cards. It’s best to carry the supplies on you in case you need to change or reinforce your bandage while traveling, or if your checked luggage is lost for a few days.

Be aware of airport

security rules

Remember liquids, aerosols and gels should be in containers that are three ounces or less and packed in a transparent Ziploc bag to go through security. It may be best to pack liquids like saline wound cleanser in your checked luggage, carry a small amount or buy it at your destination. Also, remember that sharp items like scissors to cut bandages cannot go in carry-on baggage. So, you can plan by cutting extra bandage at home and put them in Ziploc bags or use pre-cut sterile bandages such as island dressings or gauze. It is best to tell security you have a wound, so they can do special screening that does not require you to remove your footwear or wound bandage and possibly expose the wound to bacteria.



Wash your hands

When you’re traveling, you can come into contact with numerous sources of infection during the course of a day. So, when you go to dress the wound, you are at risk of transferring germs to the wound. When you are ready to change your bandage while traveling or at your destination, get your supplies together and go to a private area that is as clean as possible. First step is to wash your hands before touching the wound or bandaging supplies. If you don’t have immediate access to soap and water, you can carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer to clean your hands. Always wash your hands after changing the bandage and disposing of the old dressings.



Dress the wound

Finally, care for the wound just as you would when you are at home and follow the doctor’s instructions. Place a clean towel on the area where you are changing the bandage. Clean the wound using saline and gauze, apply antibiotic or other wound ointment and cover it with a gauze or a bandage. Keep the wound covered and the bandage clean. Do not get the foot or bandage wet and follow all the instructions from your doctor. Many people are living with chronic wounds, but this does not have to prevent you from traveling or enjoying your vacation with your family.



