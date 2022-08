Travon Bjon Smith, 21 yrs., a resident of Millers Creek Close, Bacardi Road, died on August 1, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Crystal Culmer; father: Bjuran Lynes; step-father: Matthew Culmer; brothers: Christian & Matteo Culmer & Justin Davis; sisters: Carsanique Strachan; grandmothers; Miriam Smith & Valencia Lynes; grandfather: Carl Outten; step grandfather: Matthew Culmer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & a host of other relatives & friends.