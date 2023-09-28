Tread carefully on handgun ownership

What is undeniable in The Bahamas is that there is a shocking level of gun violence.

So much so, that expanding access to guns in our nation often elicits a knee-jerk reaction that this will lead to even more violence.

However, what is also true is that gun violence in The Bahamas is proliferated with the use of illegal handguns and automatic firearms.

Another fact is that law-abiding citizens are at the mercy of bloodthirsty criminals who are armed to the teeth and think very little of taking a life in the course of a robbery or over a simple dispute.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe recently advocated allowing more legal handgun permits in the country.

Munroe said he sees no reason why law-abiding citizens who apply for handgun licenses, and who are properly vetted and found to be of good character and able to safely handle them, should not be approved.

But he said the vetting process needs to be stricter than vetting for shotguns and rifles.

In 2022, there were 11,072 registered firearms in The Bahamas with 9,775 licensed owners, according to a Caribbean firearms study.

According to the data, there are 2.71 registered guns for every 100 residents in The Bahamas.

In 2010, 17,110 guns were registered in The Bahamas, the report noted.

Of the 20 member countries and associate members of CARICOM, The Bahamas had the third highest number of licensed gun owners. Jamaica had over 47,000 licensed gun owners and Trinidad and Tobago had 10,550.

Munroe said he was unsure just how many licenses exists for handguns, but added an audit is underway to make that determination.

He said, though, less than one percent of those licenses are held by private citizens and the majority are held by law enforcement or former law enforcement officers.

He stressed that just being “law abiding” is not enough to be approved for a license.

He also said all gun permit holders should have to take safety classes.

“That’s a big thing of mine,” he said. “We’ve been licensing all kind of lethal weapons without any need for people to show that they have any safety training or ability to use them.”

Critics often argue that areas with higher rates of handgun ownership tend to experience more homicides and suicides.

They claim that the presence of handguns in homes can escalate domestic disputes and increase the likelihood of lethal outcomes.

Critics also contend that the risk of accidents, particularly involving children when guns are not stored properly, outweighs any potential benefits of handgun ownership.

Asked if he thinks law-abiding citizens should be allowed to legally possess handguns, Munroe said, “That’s how the law is set up. See what people don’t understand is, for home defense, so the armorers tell me, the chosen weapon is a shotgun.

“The point I’m making is a lot of people, the 20,000 – 30,000 licenses, where people say they want a shotgun, but we know, all of us know, that that’s hardly the truth, so the law permits you to be licensed.”

In striking a balance between individual gun rights and public safety, measures such as background checks, waiting periods, and restrictions on certain types of firearms are critical.

One of the most common arguments for responsible gun ownership is the right to self-defense.

People have the inherent right to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property from potential threats or harm.

Proponents argue that in situations where law enforcement may not be immediately available, a firearm can provide a means of self-defense.

Proponents also argue that responsible gun ownership can act as a deterrent against crime.

The knowledge that potential victims may be armed can discourage criminals from committing acts of violence or burglary, thereby promoting public safety.

Business owners in particular have often made these arguments.

However, responsible gun ownership should be accompanied by sensible gun control measures, such as background checks, waiting periods, and safe storage requirements, to ensure that firearms do not end up in the wrong hands and to mitigate the risks associated with gun ownership.