Treasure hunters’ finds featured in new museum

In late 1654, the Spanish galleon Maravillas was loaded with silver coins and bars recovered from the sunken Jesús Maria de la Limpia Concepción to embark on its journey home from South America to Spain.

The Maravillas had to pass through The Bahama Channel, a shortcut between Florida and The Bahamas, unmapped and full of reefs.

On January 4, 1656, the galleon lost its bearings, and was said to have violently collided with the flotilla’s lead ship, hit a reef and sank “like a stone”, weighed down by its double cargo.

Jump forward to August 2022, when fisherman, hunter, diver, treasure hunter, philanthropist (and owner of Walker’s Cay) Carl Allen, and his wife, Gigi, officially opened Allen Exploration’s Bahamas Maritime Museum to the public.

Located in Port Lucaya Marketplace on Grand Bahama, it features finds from the Maravillas, which sank with its fated cargo of gold, silver and gems off the Little Bahama Bank, just miles from Grand Bahama.

During a ceremony on Saturday, the Allens, along with Prime Minister Philip Davis, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Health Dr. Micheal Darville, former ambassador and MP Maurice Moore and Allen Exploration staff cut the ribbon to officially open the museum.

“We are all here because we share a passion for Bahamian history,” Davis said.

“The Allens have shown their commitment to The Bahamas. They don’t just dwell with us, they are and want to be a part of us and we are thankful.”

The Bahamas Maritime Museum, which sits on the north side of Port Lucaya Marketplace, opened to the public yesterday and will offer free admission for all Bahamians for the month of August.

A recovered Maravillas Colombian emerald set into a gold pendant on display at the museum. SARAH KIRKBY

The galleon’s treasures, which belong to both Allen Exploration and the people of The Bahamas, are featured in the museum along with a history of the maritime industry in the islands and a working lab – where guests can watch new finds be cleaned and catalogued.

The search for the Maravillas has been ongoing since it sank, but not until the modern era was any real discovery made, starting with Robert Marx, who, in 1972, heavily salvaged remains.

Further remains were recovered by Herbert Humphreys between 1986 and the early 1990s, and now Allen Exploration has been leading the charge for the last three years.

The underwater archeology team is based on Grand Bahama and is comprised of mainly local divers who work from four ships.

“I’ve been working on the Sea Reaper for just over a year now, doing something I never thought I would have done,” said young Grand Bahamian diver Robert “Josh” Hall.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Mr. and Mrs. A. I hope this brings back Grand Bahama, and we can bring more people here and they can see how much heritage and cultural experiences we have.”

Hall has found silver coins and pottery during his work