Treco: Allow property & casualty insurers to externalize part of investment portfolios

Bahamas First Holdings (BFH) Chair Alison Treco has appealed to the government and The Central Bank of The Bahamas to allow property and casualty insurers to externalize a portion of their investment portfolios, citing the limited pool of investments available in The Bahamas.

In its 2021 annual report, BFH reports total investment loss of $0.9 million, which represents a 0.4 percent return on investment.

With total equity up to $65.6 million at the close of 2021, the company also reveals it had an unrealized loss on its main equity investment in Commonwealth Bank of $1.7 million, albeit an improvement from the $2.9 million in unrealized loss recorded in 2020.

“Unfortunately, an unrealized loss on investment continues to depress our results and emphasizes the need for insurance companies to be able to diversify their investments outside of The Bahamas. Not only is there a limited pool of available investments in The Bahamas, but in the event of a major catastrophe, all local investments would be subject to the same economic hardships following the disaster,” Treco said.

“We, therefore, appeal to our government and the Central Bank to consider a special exemption for all P&C [property & casualty] companies to externalize a portion of their investment portfolios, so that the population of The Bahamas is even better financially protected in the event of a disaster.”

BFH said its total profits for 2021 improved 13.5 percent to $5.6 million, while total comprehensive income declined by 10.2 percent to $4.8 million in 2021.

“While our financial year started with some challenges in the performance of our health claims, significant improvement in this area was achieved by the end of the year. Our last quarter, which was significantly better than prior quarters – primarily due to the recognition of profit commissions and improvement in health claims – resulted in a profit for the year of $5.6 million,” Treco said.

“Of particular note, our gross premiums written achieved a new all-time high of $178 million, increasing by more than 11 percent over the prior year.”

BFH’s top line revenue, motor/liability, saw a turnaround in 2021, from losses in 2020.

“In Cayman, we experienced a continuation of the growth achieved in the prior year, but at an accelerated pace. At the close of 2020, we recorded gross premiums of $37 million for our motor class, but this improved to $40 million in 2021 – more in line with the result achieved in the pre-pandemic 2019 year,” the company said.

“For both territories, the 2021 loss ratio for motor showed an improvement over the prior year, which itself was exceptionally good. The revamping of our private and commercial motor rating structure has been completed and fully released in both Cayman and The Bahamas and we believe that this will augur well for our future results.”

As for the health component of business, BFH said there was robust growth in gross premiums, which increased from $29 million in 2020 to $34 million in 2021.

“Unfortunately, for most of the year, the loss ratio was much higher than planned, but the overall result was mitigated by corrective action, which started to bear fruit in the fourth quarter of the year. Our close monitoring of developments related to this line of business continues, and with the assistance of external experts, we expect to see additional improvements. We also anticipate additional growth in the near term,” the company said.