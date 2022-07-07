Trevelle Alexion Turtle, 21

Of Taylor Street, and Matthew Town, Inagua and formerly of George Town Exuma, died at the Inagua Clinic on 28th July, 2022

Memories will linger in the hearts of his Mother: Alexandria Turtle-Roker, Father: Trevor Turtle, 2 brothers: Tevin Turtle and Treasure Roker, 1 sister: Grace Taylor, Grandparents: Glenroy and Laverne Turtle, Step Grandmother: Margie Taylor

9 Aunts, and 10 uncles along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.

May His Soul Rest In Peace