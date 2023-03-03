Obituaries

Trevor Johnson

Death notice 

For

Trevor Johnson, 55

A resident of Lewis Street, Died on Monday 27th February,2023 at the Princess Margaret Hospital. 

He was Predeceased by both Parents father: Jerald Dean and Mother: Leona Johnson, 2 Sister: Natasha Joseph and Theresa Pyfrom.

Memories of Trevor will be be cherished by his Daughter: Shekera Johnson, Granddaughter: Shan Sweeting, Special Friend: Phillipa Bethel, 2 brothers, and 7 Sisters along with a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

