Death notice

For

Trevor Johnson, 55

A resident of Lewis Street, Died on Monday 27th February,2023 at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

He was Predeceased by both Parents father: Jerald Dean and Mother: Leona Johnson, 2 Sister: Natasha Joseph and Theresa Pyfrom.

Memories of Trevor will be be cherished by his Daughter: Shekera Johnson, Granddaughter: Shan Sweeting, Special Friend: Phillipa Bethel, 2 brothers, and 7 Sisters along with a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.