Triathlon athletes in action at Sea Waves meet

Bahamian tri-athletes showed up and put on a show at the Beautiful Bahamas Triathlon meet that was held this past Sunday at Jaws Beach. It was hosted by the Sea Waves Triathlon Club.

The meet was a CARIFTA qualifier and a Commonwealth Youth Games qualifier and featured eight-and-under all the way up to a 40-49 category. The CARIFTA triathlon qualifying system is points based – one that features the top five athletes making the team once they participate in the national triathlon championships set for May 6-7 at Goodman’s Bay. The 2023 CARIFTA Triathlon Championships is set for August 25-27 at Goodman’s Bay in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Launy Duncombe and Erin Pritchard unofficially booked a spot on the Commonwealth Youth Games squad. They have to be ratified by the Bahamas Triathlon Association (BTA) and the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC).

Duncombe won the 16-19 boys division with a time of 33:41. That time was well ahead second-place finisher Enea Gervasini who posted a time of 38:02. Finishing about two minutes later in 39:58 was Barron Musgrove Jr.

The 16-19 girls division was much more competitive for first place as Pritchard and Kami Roach battled for that position. In the end, 14 seconds separated them as Pritchard secured the victory in 37:43. Roach clocked 37:57. Securing the final podium spot was Anjaleah Knowles who completed the race in 45:49.

Malcolm Menzies didn’t have much competition in the 13-15 boys division as he put his best foot forward and came way with a blistering time of 32:32. His closest competitor, CARIFTA open water swimmer Ayden Bain, finished the course in 36:33, for second. Jayden Smith was third after recording a time of 42:44.

Issa Bournas comfortably came way with the top finish in the 13-15 girls division. She posted a time of 42:15. Taylor Knowles was a distant second in 49:35 while Chelsea Smith finished third after stopping the clock at 53:21.

The 11-12 boys and girls divisions had a shorter course. Winning the 11-12 boys division was Lauchlin Menzies who posted a time of 16:45. Sobby Potter came in second when he crossed the finish line in 17:43. Mathis Bournas’ time of 20:34 was enough to place him third.

Nai’a Belton was brilliant in the 11-12 girls division when she stopped the clock at 18:23 to take home the gold medal. Taylen Nichols was second in 21:47 and Veranique Strachan’s time of 22:06 was good to place her third.

There was a female relay team that was made up of Carrie Saidi, Vivianne Proffitt and Kathryn DeSouza. They were the only team that competed, and they finished with a time of 1:43:42. The mixed relay also had one team in action, featuring Grant Menzies, Pauline Menzies and Louise Ready. They finished the course in 1:30:41.

The 30-39 male division was won by Christopher Carter who obliterated the field. His time was 1:14:43, securing not only that division title but also the overall male title. Placing second was Andrew Barnish who completed the course in 1:29:01. Tyrone Paul Jr. was third when he posted a time of 1:50:07.

Suzy Eneas won the 40-49 female division and was the women’s overall winner after stopping the clock at 1:21.45. Ilaria Gervasini was second in that division in 1:32.36.

Cameron Roach came out on top in the 40-49 age division in 1:18.02. Finishing behind him in second was Daniel Belton who crossed the finish line in 1:22:37. Crossing the finish line with a time of 1:26:57 for third was Daniel Weightman.

Competing by himself in the 50-and-over male division was Simon Townend and he finished in a time of 1:20:20.

Stafford Sweeting won the 9-10 boys in 12:09. The Menzies duo of Fraser and Lyall were second and third respectively with times of 12:11 and 12:54.

Two eight-and-under boys were in action and Caiden Bain powered his way to win that category in 14:20. Kai Weightman finished second in 16:46.

There were 52 athletes who competed with the youngest being six years old and the oldest being 50-plus. The Sea Waves Club also has a branch in Freeport, Grand Bahama.