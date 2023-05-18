Funeral Announcement

Triphremia Meadows-Baptiste, age 63 years, a resident of Fort Fincastle, Nassau, Bahamas, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at Mount Calvary Baptist Cathedral, Baillou Hill Road & Laird Street, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Philip McPhee, assisted by Rev. Glendale Miller. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her Husband: Benisson Jean Baptiste; Children: Tancia Archer Humes, Valkisha Archer, Lasummer Archer & Tino Archer; Son –In-Law: Police Corporal 2295 Tyrone Humes; Daughter – In-Law: Rickeisha Archer; Grandchildren: Jasmine, Kevin, Tancianna, Keva, Brianna, Mandriesha & Mantrez Archer, Tyracia, Tyrone Jr., & Thea Humes, Ambre, Evron & Rico Archer; Great-grandchildren: Andresha & Arianna Taylor, Tianna and Taniya Archer & Monica Humes; Nieces: Sylvia, Nadine & Celina Novella, Joanne Smith, Lahoma Ferguson, Menatte Deveaux Storr, Stannell Forbes Butler, Kevonia Knowles Williams and Kumu Miller, Vanessa Ferguson & Otera Deveaux; Nephews: Kevin Novella, Sean & Jeffrey Miller, Toma Ferguson, Edvardo Deveaux, Police Sgt. 3358 Alcott Forbes, Kevon Knowles, Obleoh Butler, Wayne Williams & Conway Smith; Other Family & Friends: Hartley Archer and Family, Pastor Rev. Philip Mcphee and Family, Mount Calvary Baptist Cathedral Family, Romeo Rivers and Family, Eleanor Rolle, Mildred Lynes, Sharon Colebrooke, Michael Brown, Rondaville Sargeant, Colleen, The Baptiste Family, PMH Eye Care Center Village Road, Curry’s Pharmacy Palmdale, PMH Public Hospital Authority, Murray’s Deli, Ministry of Education, Crestwood Academy Jean Street, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, May 19th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 10am until service time.