Trudy Prescola Emmanuel, 65 yrs., a resident of #3 Catherine St., Nassau Village, died at her residence on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Isaac Newton Emmanuel; mother: Ethel Roker; 3 daughters: Albertha Simms-Smith; Sophia Simms & Dorissa Woodside; 1 son: Marcus Simms; numerous grandchildren; 4 sisters: Christine Johnson, Jennis Sweeting, Lisa Archer & Mary Strachan; 1 brother: Kevin Strachan; 1 uncle: Godfrey Bowe of the USA; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.