Trust & governance

In the nearly nine months since the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was re-elected under the leadership of Philip Davis, it has had a few blunders, missteps and controversies.

Among them, the prime minister’s ill-considered decision to break COVID-19 quarantine to buy Christmas presents.

They also attracted negative attention over the manner in which the prison commissioner was sent on leave.

Early on, the PM’s press secretary’s attempt to impose nonsensical rules on media drew rebuke from some quarters.

The prime minister’s backpedaling on an announcement by one of his ministers that a national insurance rate increase was coming this year was another gaffe by the administration.

Another blunder that left some shaking their heads was the national security minister’s tone-deaf response to sexual violence against minors.

The government’s oversized delegation and the makeup of that delegation to Expo 2020 in Dubai also drew the ire of some in the cultural community and many other Bahamians.

And though the government followed through on an important campaign promise to decrease value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent, its decision to place VAT on previously zero-rated breadbasket items and medications has attracted some push back.

While these and other matters have created distractions for the Davis administration, and while there is such a thing as death by a thousand cuts, a major “achievement” of the government to date, we believe, has been its ability to avoid any major scandals or screw-ups.

Davis and the PLP have thus been able to hold on to the goodwill with which they came to office.

For any administration, doing what it can to maintain the trust of the people for as long as possible is critical – especially if it was elected with very limited support in the first place.

Though it won a large majority of the seats in Parliament – 32 of the 39 – the PLP, as we have pointed out on numerous occasions, came to office with the backing of only 34 percent of registered voters.

This is because many who were registered did not vote, resulting in a voter turnout of just 65 percent, the lowest in modern Bahamian political history.

While the deadly Delta variant wave of the coronavirus no doubt kept many away from voting last September, multiple polls leading up to the general election showed a high degree of voter apathy.

It was thus even more critical that Davis and the PLP do all that they could to avoid depleting the already limited trust they held upon assuming office.

In avoiding damaging scandals and major controversies, for the PLP this lap, it’s so far, so good.

But we won’t join some we know in declaring already that Davis and the PLP are well on their way to re-election.

That is just wishful thinking on the part of some diehard PLPs, and perhaps others still sickened by the disastrous term that ended on September 16.

We believe it is just too soon to make that kind of declaration as any number of factors over the next several years could impact the outcome.

Rapid depletion of goodwill

For the Minnis administration and the Christie administration before, the depletion from the goodwill bank was swift. Neither was able to recover from the mess-ups of the opening months in office.

Consider that eight months into the last term, then-House Speaker Halson Moultrie had already had his epic and nasty meltdown from the chair and was backed by Cabinet ministers and other FNM MPs who flipped a vote of no confidence brought by the opposition, to a confidence vote in a shameless display of partisanship.

Even more egregious, in the first eight months, then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had already overseen the scandalous signing of the Oban deal for an oil refinery and storage facility in east Grand Bahama in the absence of an environmental impact assessment.

The deal exposed government incompetence and irreparably damaged the Minnis administration.

Oban was an omen, as we have previously observed.

With major crises following later in the term – Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 – and the resultant unprecedented challenges the government faced, incompetence was exposed even more.

The Minnis administration was also damaged by failed corruption cases against former PLP parliamentarians, and by its decision to raise VAT from 7.5 percent to 12 percent within a year of being elected.

Minnis’ disdain for the media, his apparent disregard for the feelings and concerns of many other Bahamians, and his seeming abuse of power as competent authority, placed the final nails in his administration’s political coffin.

The FNM in office never recovered.

Waiting in the wings were Davis and the PLP who approached the campaign with confidence and a great deal of organization and with a modern flare.

Compared to the imploding and increasingly desperate FNM, the PLP came across as winners though the snap election was called when Minnis clearly thought he had a political advantage.

Before the Minnis administration, there was the Perry Christie-led PLP, which also had a rough start to its term and an ultimately disastrous time in office.

Eight months in, the Christie administration made a fateful decision to hold a gaming referendum, which then-Prime Minister Christie eventually characterized as an “opinion poll”.

It was a monumental waste of time and public money.

Christie admitted that he was surprised that a majority of people who participated in the referendum voted against regularization of web shops in The Bahamas.

He had promised that those gambling houses would be shut down if the vote failed.

The vote failed, but Christie, in a move that sealed his political doom, decided to ignore the will of the people and legalize web shops anyway.

That decision early in his term, was just the start of what proved to be a tumultuous, scandalous, and dark period in government.

By the time the constitutional referendum of June 2016 was held, the loss of trust in the Christie administration had been irreversible.

Though the Minnis-led FNM had a terrible performance in opposition, spending most of the time fractured and fighting, the party won 35 seats in the House of Assembly in 2017.

While it was refreshing to see Christie go off into retirement, we had no expectation that Hubert Minnis would deliver good governance.

In opposition, he showed that while a shrewd political opponent, he was far from prepared for prime time in government.

Hit with several major crises, he and his team were unable to deliver in any convincing fashion. It did not work in their favor that so many were so arrogant and so out of touch.

Heavy lifting ahead

Davis and the PLP are today benefiting from another weak opposition, which struggles to appear united.

The FNM is either unwilling or unable to adequately defend aspects of its record worth defending, and because there is no obvious scandal or controversy from which to gain political mileage, it does not seem to be securing much ground.

While the country might not necessarily be in a pro-PLP mood, it is certainly not in an anti-PLP mood.

Davis still has likeability. He is engaging, respectful of various groupings and appears genuine in wanting better for The Bahamas – even if some of his administration’s policy decisions are questionable.

At this point, the trust issue is not a matter of concern for him.

That is helpful because it means the Davis administration does not have to constantly operate on the defensive. Buy-in and trust from the public are useful in moving a government’s agenda along.

There is no need to operate in the unfavorable reactionary or panic mode. More can get done.

To be clear, this does not mean there is guaranteed smooth sailing ahead. The government is up against serious headwinds, notwithstanding the enthusiasm with which it continues to claim the country has been rescued.

In the prime minister’s recent budget communication and during the ongoing budget debate in the House of Assembly, PLPs continue to downplay the seriousness of the nearly $12 billion in debt we are now faced with.

In a newly released report, “Global Economic Prospects”, the World Bank says amid the war in Ukraine, surging inflation, and rising interest rates, global economic growth is expected to slump in 2022 with potentially destabilizing consequences for low- and middle-income economies.

Thus, for those at the helm of government, there is much heavy lifting ahead.

There are undoubtedly crises ahead that will test the prime minister’s true mettle and that of his team entrusted with managing our affairs.

We hope they continue to recognize the value in preserving political capital.