Tuna Frenzy in West End for third year

Twenty-three sport fishing boats sailed into Grand Bahama for the Third Annual Dana’s Tuna Frenzy, which was held July 21-23 at the Blue Marlin Cove Resort and Marina, West End.

Tournament Director Callie Levendowski said the fishing and weigh-in tournament was established following the tragic boating death of Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) fisheries biologist Dana Katz in 2020, and is set around the time of Katz’s birthday, which was July 19.

Katz and two other scientists were on board a vessel that crashed into a piling in suburban West Palm Beach in October 2020.

The tournament was established by Katz’ boyfriend, Kyle Shea, and brings together her family and friends to honor her memory, her love of birds, fishing and to raise money for her favorite charity, the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami, Florida.

Pelican Harbor Seabird Station was founded in 1980 for the purpose of caring for injured brown pelicans and has grown into an internationally recognized center for seabird rehabilitation.

Levendowski said that Blue Marlin Cove was chosen as the official home for the tournament, because of Katz’s affection for Grand Bahama.

“This was one of her favorite resorts to stay at and so, we thought it fitting to host the tournament here,” she said.

“This year, we had 23 boats show up, which was [fewer] than last year when there were 27. But it was a good time all the same.”

She said all proceeds go to the pelican charity.

“The first year we raised $7,000. Last year that amount almost double, we raised $13,000,” Levendowski said.

She said the tournament not only benefits Katz’s favorite charity, but is a boost to the island’s economy.

“Some 200-plus guests traveled to Grand Bahama for the event this year. Most of them stayed at Blue Marlin, while others checked into the Old Bahama Bay, Paradise Cove, Bootle Bay Fishing Lodge and VRBO West End GB Rentals,” Levendowski said.

“We will return next year, but may look at finding a bigger resort.”

The anglers competed in several categories – Biggest Yellowfin Tuna, Biggest Wahoo, Biggest Mahi-Mahi, 3 Fish Aggregate, Deep Drop Specimen, Top Lady Angler and Top Junior Angler.

Participating and sponsoring the tournament for the third consecutive year was Chris Green, owner of USP Marine, Coral Springs, Florida. He said fishing was good on the final day of the event, despite a few challenges.

“The sea was a little rough and there were a lot of sharks in the channel. So, most of the boats went north pass Walker’s Cay where the big fish were,” Green said.

He added, “Kyle does a good job organizing this event with accommodations, food and on-shore activities. We enjoy coming down here. I bring my whole family.”

Katz’s father, Barry Katz, said the event is always emotional and rewarding.

“To see all the people that are here and support this event in her memory … it is like an extended family I never knew I had,” he said.

Katz remembered his daughter’s passion for her work with the Wildlife Commission, fishing and birds, particularly pelicans.

“She worked for FWC and every weekend she was on the boat coming to Grand Bahama with Kyle,” he said.

“This was one of her favorite places and so to witness this, is special.”

He thanked all the boaters, family and friends who continue to support the Tuna Frenzy every year.

“It’s just a great event that helps this local economy in West End and the Seabird Station in Florida,” Katz said.