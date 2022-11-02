Turning point 

There is a growing sense that the Davis administration has lost focus, bouncing from one blunder and controversy to another, triggering quality governance questions and damaging its goodwill.

Consider what the last few weeks have been like for the government.

On October 4, the prime minister announced substantial increases in Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) bills, after BPL failed to execute hedge trades last fall to lock in lower oil prices on the global market.

The announced increases came several months after the prime minister reversed a decision made by BPL to raise the fuel charge on BPL bills. Ultimately, consumers are having to pay more.

The outrage over the higher energy costs has not yet unfolded. We predict that when consumers begin to see the higher costs in the coming weeks and months, their anger will be fully expressed.

The matter of the government’s failure to ensure the execution of those hedge transactions is a stain on the Davis administration.

Last week, both Davis and Works Minister Alfred Sears said in Parliament they had not been briefed on the need for any such transactions after coming to office last year.

The tabling of an October 17, 2021 letter written to Sears by then-BPL CEO Whitney Heastie providing a full briefing on the fuel hedge program was a shot to the credibility of the government on this critical issue.

Sears claimed in Parliament he did not recall ever seeing that correspondence from Heastie, though the six-page letter was addressed to him.

We have said so much on this issue precisely because we believe the government’s incompetent handling of the matter has significantly bad consequences for the Bahamian people.

But the BPL controversy was but one that has tarnished the Davis administration in recent weeks and driven nails in its political coffin.

Just one week after announcing higher BPL costs, which in some cases will double by next summer, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced a minimum wage increase from $210 per week to $250 a week, and without any consultations with the grocers and pharmaceutical sectors, he announced price control changes, which business people across The Bahamas say would be catastrophic for their operations.

The government took days to provide any response to those business people who have provided proposals in an effort to prevent the announced changes from being enforced.

Despite the uproar from the involved sectors, the prime minister did not seem to focus on resolving this issue.

To get the government’s attention, pharmacies across the country shut their doors yesterday, until the Davis administration finally agreed to sit down today to discuss their proposals.

This matter has highlighted a level of incompetence in governance that is worrying.

From a political standpoint, we do not understand how Davis thought it wise to make this kind of policy announcement without ensuring the experts and advisors in his administration did the appropriate modeling to anticipate the likely fallout.

We do not understand how he could announce this major decision without any consultations whatsoever with the impacted sectors.

Perhaps from a political standpoint, Davis is counting on a perception many might have that the government is doing something in response to inflation.

As we opine in this space today, nobody wins in this scenario, even if the government feels it is “winning” by looking as if it is operating in the interest of helping consumers cope with high inflation.

Businesses have been told by the government that they will have to swallow cost increases for higher energy bills, while accepting slimmer margins.

However, harming business does not help the economy; it does not help consumers; it does not help the government achieve its ultimate goals.

We will watch with great interest to see how this matter unfolds.

It is our view this situation has been badly handled by the government. We hope this issue will be instructive as the Davis administration determines public policy measures going forward.

Decisions of this nature should be rooted in consultations with impacted stakeholders.

Backpedaling and cleaning up after the fact is not a demonstration of sound, competent and effective governance.

We say, too, that small gains in the short run could result in painful sacrifices for the government and for consumers in the long run.

Losing trust

Other matters have also been distracting for the Davis administration, ultimately hurting its brand.

The ill-advised statement by Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson on October 14 about women’s groups being silent on advocating for the criminalization of marital rape, pushed the prime minister in damage control mode and proved embarrassing.

Watson ultimately apologized but his blunder left a bad taste in the mouths of advocates and once again portrayed members of the Davis administration to be off message and off key.

Perhaps moving forward, Watson will make more considered statements on the prime minister’s behalf.

As if that was not an unfortunate distraction for the Davis administration, Watson’s snafu was quickly followed up by the Bermuda cock-up.

The prime minister traveled to Bermuda on October 19 with a sizeable delegation for an overnight trip to attend a political convention on the people’s dime.

The Progressive Liberal Party eventually reimbursed the Public Treasury almost $25,000 for the Western Air charter they took to Bermuda, but many wonder whether that reimbursement would have happened had the media not made revelations about the trip and had not pressed the government on who funded the trip.

Davis eventually addressed this matter in the House of Assembly one week ago, after being prodded by the leader of the opposition.

But many questions still remain, including what the total cost of the trip was, and when the Public Treasury will be fully repaid.

We won’t hold our breaths to find out, but will continue to ask questions.

This action cannot be sensibly defended by Davis, and many Bahamians have understandably been left questioning the government’s credibility and its handling of our financial resources.

The trust has been damaged.

All of these matters unfolded in the space of a month, amplifying a rocky post-honeymoon period for a government that seems to think the lingering disgust toward former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will keep it in the good graces of the Bahamian people.

The deeper the PLP gets in its term, the farther away Minnis gets in the rare view mirror.

We’ve seen more than once politicians whose political parties secured wide seat margins, fooled into thinking the public has a great love affair with them.

In the case of the Davis-led PLP, we continue to remind that it came to office with the support of only 34 percent of registered voters.

So, in addition to trying to maintain the support of that minority grouping, the Davis administration also has to work on convincing those who did not support the PLP – many of whom were disaffected and cynical voters – that they should have trust in their government.

Trust does not come with talk; it comes with action.

While the prime minister can constitutionally hold on to the reins of power until 2026, governing in a climate of disenchantment and distrust makes it incredibly difficult to govern effectively.

If the PLP administration continues to experience a rapid depletion of goodwill and continues to squander its victory through arrogance, and a disregard for the key players significantly impacted by its decisions, we should all prepare for another round of political musical chairs in under four years.

As he focuses on his signature climate change issue, and on building his image regionally and internationally, the prime minister clearly needs to get his government back on message, and pay closer attention to quality governance issues.

He and his administration are at a turning point in terms of how many in the public view them.

Every administration has reached this point, some faster than others.

We have repeatedly seen that beyond this mark is the point of no return, even if there are still years left in the term.

When members of the electorate get turned off by their government, it is very likely they will never get turned back on.

They merely bide their time and wait for judgment day when they can deliver their verdict – not on those who are hoping to return to the seat of ultimate power, but on those who they feel have occupied the seat for too long and who have abused their trust.

It is too soon, we think, to determine which direction Davis and his team will head in, but they are at a mark where they ought to take stock and examine the best strategy to get back on track.

The accumulation of the distractions they have faced in recent weeks could very well result in a calamitous political outcome later on.