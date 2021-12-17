Turnquest: Business trending positively for small business association members

The next seven days leading up to Christmas are the most critical days for small businesses, many of which earn the bulk of their yearly revenue during this period, Small Business Association and Resource Center (SBARC) President Mark Turnquest said, noting that business has been trending positively for the hundreds in his association.

Turnquest said trends have shown many small businesses are seeing close to the same level of business they had pre-COVID.

“A lot of my customers are retailers, electronic stores and designer clothes, et cetera. They have found that there has been an increase in patronage from the local shoppers,” he said.

“They are supportive, they had an excellent Good Friday, so it’s picking up. Of course 2020 was not a real year, so you can’t look at that. But its creeping up to 2019 business levels and moving in the right direction.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting border closures, local entrepreneurs and retailers have urged Bahamians to buy at home rather than traveling or shopping online.

The Ministry of Finance revealed earlier this year that there was a 58 percent increase in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) between 2017 and 2020, representing just over 13,000 small businesses.

Turnquest gave this advice to small businesses looking to cash in this holiday shopping season: “I always advise them, once you up your game in terms of customer service and delivery of service and have products that represent the pricing, you will always keep, maintain and attract new customers. Once you display that you have services and a product that is valuable in reference to the pricing and the quality, you can get your product sold.”

Turnquest, who is also a small business consultant, said the positive trend is not without challenges, noting that many small and micro retailers faced the same shipping issues as larger retailers.