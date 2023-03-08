Turnquest finishes fourth in Nine-Ball Singles for Juniors

The youngest pool master in The Bahamas, Dakarai Turnquest, wrapped up competition at the 2023 BCA (Billiard Congress of America) Pool League World Championships over the weekend, once again solidifying himself as a force in the region, and globally, in billiards.

The double elimination tournament concluded on Saturday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turnquest, 16, competed in six divisions in total over the 10 days of competition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He finished fourth in the Nine-Ball Singles for Juniors out of 34 athletes, in the seventh-eighth window in the Eight-Ball Singles for Juniors out of 41 shooters, in the 13th-16th bracket in the Eight-Ball Singles (Platinum Division) among 148 competitors, and also 13th-16th in the Nine-Ball Singles (Platinum Division) among 229 shooters.

Competing with his father, Dominic Turnquest Sr., in doubles, they finished eighth in Eight-Ball Doubles (Platinum Division) among 106 teams and 25th in Nine-Ball Doubles (Platinum Division) among 86 teams.

More that 600 players took part in the 10-day tournament.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with my performance,” said Turnquest, an 11th grade student at NGM Major High School in Buckleys, Long Island. “I gave it my best shot. I made some good comebacks and kept focussed. I made a few errors but I just have to continue to work on my game and keep improving. Shooting against tough competition will only help me to gain more experience and more confidence. I just have to get more repetition, keep focussed and stay persistent.”

Turnquest said he’s looking at competing in the 2023 West Coast Challenge Florida Pool Tournament in April. That tournament is sanctioned by the Valley National Eight-Ball Association (VNEA) and is scheduled for April 26-30, at the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in Orlando, Florida.

In 2022, Turnquest advanced to the quarterfinals of the SVB (Shane Van Boening) Junior Open segment of the US Open Pool Championships, and was fourth at the 32nd Annual VNEA World Junior Championships.