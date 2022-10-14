Turnquest makes quarterfinals of SVB Junior Open

In continuing to show his mastery in billiards internationally, Dakarai Turnquest, 16, is into the final eight of one of the biggest junior pool tournaments in the world!

The young Bahamian pool shark took down three opponents during the nine-ball SVB (Shane Van Boening) Junior Open segment of the US Open Pool Championships to reach the tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, and will attempt to continue his

history-making feat today.

The SVB (Shane Van Boening) Junior Open will wrap today at Harrah’s Resort, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. A total of 64 juniors from around the United States, and other parts of the world, registered for the single elimination event, and now they are down to the final eight.

In his first match, Turnquest took down American Jas Makhani, 7-4. He then went on to win over American Noelle Tate, 7-3. In a hill-hill match against Faris Al Madan, of Saudi Arabia, Turnquest prevailed, 7-6, to reach the final eight. He said he was a bit nervous, but still focussed on what he had to do.

“I was kind of nervous because the field is better than the last tournament I took part in, but I feel good out there,” he said. “The competition is tough but that was expected. I’m glad with the experience I got and it paid. I feel like I have the speed of the table now. I was nervous at first, but I just ran with it. I feel pretty good now. I just have to go out there and focus.”

Turnquest is accustomed to practicing and playing on seven-foot pool tables in Long Island, but in Atlantic City, he had to make an adjustment to the bigger tables. He said he is playing on a nine-foot table for the first time. He said the pockets are smaller and the balls move faster. Be that as it may, he said he has a feel for the tables going into the quarters.

Turnquest faces American Trenton White in the quarters at 10 a.m. today. The semifinals is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon, and the championship match will take place later today. There are just three non-Americans remaining in the draw – Turnquest from The Bahamas, Yannick Pongers from the Netherlands and Khalid Alghamdi from Saudi Arabia.

On the first day of the competition, Turnquest got a taste of the professional world of pool, as he took on a couple of the top pros in the world, including an opponent, Omar Al-Shaheen, of Kuwait, who finished second at last year’s World Pool-Billiard Association’s (WPA) World Nine-ball Championships in Milton Keynes, England. Despite falling short, Turnquest said the experience was invaluable and he looks forward to competing at that level in the future.

Just two and half months ago, Turnquest was fourth at the 32nd Annual Valley National Eight-Ball Association (VNEA) World Junior Championships in Erie, Pennsylvania. Over 300 young players from all over the world competed in three age divisions in that global event. Turnquest finished with an 8-2 win/loss record in singles at that double elimination tournament, falling in the bronze medal game in the 12-15 age bracket.

Turnquest, who hails from Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, continues to make a name for himself in the game of pool, and by extension cue sports.

He said he is pleased with his performance so far and is looking forward to continued success. Turnquest said he hopes to play in

international tournaments at home in the not too distant future, and is asking for government officials and local promoters to make it happen. Pool facilities in the country will definitely have to improve for that to happen, including the installation of nine-foot tables.

Already, the young Bahamian pool master has played at the world junior championships, the US Open Pool Championships and the West Coast Challenge Florida Pool Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida.

As for this week in Atlantic City, Turnquest spoke about the level of competition he faced so far. He is the youngest pool master in the country and is regarded as one of the top pool shooters in the country.

Turnquest said he is passionate about the sport and looks to continue to excel. The sky is the limit for him.