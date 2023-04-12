TVs donated by Chinese will ‘assist ministers in private meetings’ 

The Chinese Embassy yesterday donated six television sets and mounts to the Bahamian Parliament, replacing TVs the Chinese donated in 2009 with smart TVs.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux said she looks forward to installing the TVs from the Chinese immediately as they will be used by government ministers who have meetings in the private meeting rooms of Parliament.

“As soon as possible, we look forward to installing these televisions because they are really, really needed and required because a lot of our ministers, they utilize these rooms for private meetings, so having a smart TV is of exceptional help to them and their jobs,” said Deveaux as Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Dai Qingli looked on.

The ambassador said the embassy was making the donation to mark the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas.

“China is a close friend of The Bahamas and we have had this close friendship for nearly 26 years, so we consider The Bahamas an important country in the Caribbean region and an important cooperation partner for China,” she said.

“Over the past 26 years, we have seen deepening mutual trust and fruitful cooperation, and growing exchanges between our institutions and the general public, so we feel happy about the development and progress of our relations and in particular our two parliaments. Our National People’s Congress and the Bahamian House have maintained close exchanges and we have seen a steady stream of visits both ways.”

The ambassador added that the chairman of the National People’s Congress visited The Bahamas in 2009.

She said, “I’m glad to learn that these TV sets were actually presented by him to the House as a gift from the National People’s Congress in the year 2009 and apart from the TV sets, there were also some computers presented.

“And so, it is a great honor for our embassy to follow up on this friendly gesture to renew those TV sets, so we are presenting new TV sets to reflect the latest development and progress of our relations.

“We do hope that these TV sets are useful for your House of Parliament and on our side, we congratulate The Bahamas on the upcoming 50th anniversary of your independence and we look forward to greater inter-exchanges and visits between our National People’s Congress and your House of The Bahamas.”