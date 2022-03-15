Two accused of separate murders

Police on Monday charged two men in connection with separate murders.

Dentwan Grant, 22, of Spikenard Road, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the murders of Franklyn Glinton and Clinton McClean, and the attempted murder of Briana Grant.

The charges stem from a March 5 triple shooting outside a residence in Millar’s Heights, off Carmichael Road.

Glinton and McClean died the following day in hospital.

Grant was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was denied bail. He returns to court on July 5 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast-track his case to the Supreme Court.

Also appearing in the same court was Alvardo Curry, 23, of Boatswain Hill.

He’s accused of the February 24 shooting death of Jermaine Smith.

Smith, who was also known as “Rock Man”, was shot at the juncture of Baillou Hill Road South and Cowpen Road.

Curry did not have to enter a plea and was also refused bail. He is also expected to have his case sent to the Supreme Court on July 5.

Both men were advised of their right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.