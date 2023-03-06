Two fined in drug cases

Two men were fined after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to supply in separate cases on Friday.

George Ferguson, 41, of Pinewood Gardens, was given the option of paying a $5,000 fine in connection with the seizure of almost 5.5 pounds of marijuana at his car wash on Amos Ferguson Street on February 28.

Officers attached to Operation Ceasefire raided the car wash around 1 p.m. on the day in question and arrested Ferguson along with three other men.

However, following investigations, only Ferguson was charged.

Ferguson pleaded guilty at his arraignment before Magistrate Shaka Serville. Lawyer Keevon Maynard, in asking the court for leniency, said Ferguson was the father of seven dependent children.

Serville gave Ferguson the option of paying a $5,000 fine or spending nine months behind bars. Ferguson has until August 4 to pay the money.

Also appearing in the same court was Jarvis Joseph, 22.

Police officers were on mobile patrol on Hospital Lane when they allegedly saw Joseph behaving in a suspicious manner.

The officers stopped and searched him and found two packages of marijuana in his pants that totaled eight 5/8 ounces of marijuana.

Attorney Alphonso Lewis Jr. told the court that Jospeh was the father of two children and was entitled to sentencing reduction due to his early plea of guilt.

Lewis acknowledged that Joseph had two prior convictions for firearm and drug possession and was on bail awaiting trial for attempted murder.

Joseph was fined $1,250 with a default sentence of three months in prison for non-payment.

Sergeant Deon Barr was the prosecutor in both matters.