Two for the price

Over the past few months, I have become aware of what some may think is a conflict in our public administration, but is in fact the happiest coincidence. Or at least it could be.

The apparent conflict is where to invest for the greatest benefit for the future of the country. Our legislators weigh the choice between the hard realities of the economy and the soft development of community and its self-image. It is the choice between the need to support our tourism business, the anchor of the economy, and the socially important development of the arts and culture. For the past half century, tourism promotion has won and the social development of the country has lost. Legislators have chosen to spend on advertising, promotion and support for our so-called “partners” in tourism, the cruise and resort industries. The result has been a lethargic economy, growing at an unacceptably low rate, and a society seemingly trapped in self-hatred.

A few weeks ago – I am sure to the annoyance of many red-blooded Bahamians – one of our tourism “friends”, the CEO of a cruise line, reminded us that to succeed in the business of tourism, we have to be considerably more interesting, but at the moment we are the least interesting destination in the whole region. So far there has been no real response to his criticism (probably because we agree with him), except to double down on our present strategy. It seems we have no idea what makes an interesting destination, except a beautiful natural environment. Ray Charles suggests taking another look at what we think will make for successful tourism. How do we chart a course to become the most attractive destination in the region?

Then there is the social concern. We have suggested that there is a need to develop and sustain a stronger sense of identity, self-confidence and pride through a sustained program of art and culture.

As it happens, and by the most exciting coincidence, what makes for a stable, strong community is also what makes an interesting tourist destination. A tourist is defined (at least by me) as a visitor in search of a place-specific experience. He or she is looking for an experience that is only available where they are choosing to spend their money. It must be unique and memorable. And what is the one thing any destination has that is guaranteed to be unique? It is the story of its people. Each destination has a unique history, a physical place it has chosen to occupy, beliefs it has inherited or adopted and a way of expressing life that is their own, based upon their history, their beliefs and their chosen place. These are unique, and it is the opportunity of the destination to make them memorable. They either choose to share their story, which is the basis for the business of tourism, or they don’t. Over the past half century, we have chosen not to share most of our story and have reaped the negative rewards. It occurs to me that we may simply not realize that a community’s story is shared through presentation of its art and culture. Expression through painting, sculpture, theater, cultural shows, the many expressions of craft, music and the recording of myths and legends in literature are the basis for the tourism product needed to create a uniquely interesting destination. Museums, galleries, show clubs, cabarets and a multitude of other “attractions” are the bread and butter of the tourism business everywhere. Parades, pantomimes and festivals share the unique attitudes that fuel a destination’s love of life and its communal connections. Local cuisine create warm and friendly memories.

This, I believe, is an incredible coincidence. What is so badly needed for the development of a stronger community is also what is needed to create the most interesting destination in the region. There is no conflict, no competition for the resources. Investing in art and culture is an investment in tourism. With the same investment we now direct to a failing tourism business, we can create the most interesting, and therefore competitive, tourism business in the region. Two for the price of one. Now that, my friend, would be good business.

• Pat Rahming is an architect, writer and songwriter who is passionate about the importance of the built environment and its importance to the social development of The Bahamas. He can be reached at prahming@gmail.com or via his blog “From the Black Book” at prahming.wordpress.com. He welcomes other points of view.