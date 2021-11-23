Two fully vaccinated people died from COVID last month

Forty-five of the 49 people who died from COVID-19 at Princess Margaret Hospital in October were unvaccinated, data from the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) shows.

Two partially vaccinated people and two fully vaccinated people, between 70 and 79 years of age, died of COVID last month.

The data, which was collected and compiled at PMH by Dr. Hilary Deveaux, Dr. Ajita Wallace, Dr. Darbrielle Hunt-Burrows, Dr. Christa Wells, and Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, also revealed that 181 people were hospitalized with COVID at PMH last month.

One hundred and sixty-seven of them, or 92.3 percent, were unvaccinated. Six people who were hospitalized were partially vaccinated and eight were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized, two were between the ages of 60 and 69, two were between the ages of 70 and 79, and two were over 80.

Among the partially vaccinated individuals admitted to the hospital were two people in their 30s, two in their 50s and two in their 70s.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville described the situation yesterday as “sad” as he urged unvaccinated individuals to take the vaccines.

“The truth of the matter is that vaccination saves lives,” he said.

“And for individuals in our community who are unvaccinated, the data is clear in The Bahamas and it is reflected throughout the world.

“Your chances of being admitted as a result of COVID-19 [if] you are unvaccinated is high compared to those who are vaccinated.

“And so, it’s important to go out there and get vaccinated.”

As of November 20, 143,434 people in The Bahamas were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing roughly 37 percent of the population.

In recent weeks, there has been a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.