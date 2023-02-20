Two intern at BREEF

Bahamas Environmental Steward Scholars (BESS) Gayle Burrows and Asia Butler completed their 100-day semester at The Island School in Cape Eleuthera in December and are now interning at Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF). The duo encourages others to apply for the BESS program – a year-long experience for graduating 12th-grade Bahamian students.

Gayle, 18, a Queen’s College graduate, has been interested in coastal and marine protection in The Bahamas from an early age and hopes to pursue a career in ocean and coastal conservation. She is looking forward to her experience at BREEF bringing her closer to that goal.

Asia, 17, a graduate of Harbour Island All Age School, Eleuthera, served as president of the Bahamas Plastic Movement Ocean Ambassador’s Club and has a passion for increasing food security through backyard gardening.

During their first week of internship, Asia and Gayle had the opportunity to snorkel BREEF’s Coral Reef Sculpture Garden with students from Cornell University and gave a presentation to students at C.V. Bethel High School.

The interns helped spread the word about the Nassau grouper closed season and conducted their first reef fish surveys as they now gain hands-on experience working with a Bahamian non-profit marine conservation organization.

“I am so excited to start this chapter of my BESS scholarship program and I can’t wait to see what we do next,” said Gayle about her experience with BREEF so far.

Taye Fountain and Darielle Bullard, other BESS scholars, completed their internships and are now immersed in their Island School semester.

Darielle completed her boat captain’s license before heading to Eleuthera.

The BESS program is a unique year-long work and study experience endorsed that includes an engaging BREEF internship and a full scholarship gifted by the Cape Eleuthera Island School.

BESS is geared toward motivated Bahamian graduating high school students between the ages of 15 and 18 who are interested in learning more about the environment, conservation, and sustainable systems as they transition from high school to university studies.

Recognizing the growing need to solve problems in a rapidly changing world, BREEF and The Island School mentor the independent students through solutions-based learning and scientific research internships. Upon completion of the program, each scholar leaves well equipped to lead The Bahamas into a more sustainable future.

Since 2008, 55 Bahamians from across the archipelago have benefitted from the exceptional educational experience, with most scholars going on to pursue related tertiary studies or becoming employed in the environmental field.

The BESS program is a collaboration between BREEF and The Island School with over $160,000 provided in scholarships from The Island School to make the program possible.

BREEF and The Island School invite ocean lovers to apply for one of four coveted spots in the 2023-2024 BESS program. Students from around the archipelago are encouraged to apply through BREEF’s website before the February 28 application deadline.