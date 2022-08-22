Two medals in the relays for Team Bahamas

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – On the strength of some strong performances in the relays, The Bahamas added two more medals last night and ended the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships with six medals in total – one gold, two silver and three bronze.

Then three-day meet wrapped up Sunday night at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and The Bahamas secured its most ever medals in the history of the championships.

In the women’s 4×100 meters (m), the team of Printassia Johnson, Anthonique Strachan, Devynne Charlton and TyNia Gaither, in that order, turned in a stunning performance to win silver. Gaither passed two runners on the anchor leg to give The Bahamas the silver.

The United States won in 42.35 seconds, The Bahamas was second in 43.34 seconds, and Jamaica rounded out the top three in 43.39 seconds.

The Bahamas’ men’s 4x400m relay team of Kinard Rolle, Alonzo Russell, Shakeem Smith and Wendell Miller, in that order, won bronze in a time of 3:06.21. The United States won the gold in 3:01.79, Jamaica was second in 3:05.47, and The Bahamas claimed the bronze.

“I tried to run my best on the first leg. It feels good. We went out there and did our best and it’s a blessing,” said Rolle.

Russell, who had to pull out of the open 400 with inflammation in his knee, said it feels good to bounce back and contribute to the team’s success.

“The crowd was amazing and it’s always exciting running at home. It’s always a blessing to put ‘The Bahamas’ across my chest and represent the country,” he said. “We went out there and did our best and came out with a bronze and I’m satisfied.”

Smith had just run the 400m hurdles earlier in the day but he didn’t let that stop him from going out and turning in a strong performance for his country.

“Coming off what happened in the hurdles, I’m definitely happy with the result. I didn’t think I was going to be able to run this relay, but to go out there and come out with a bronze medal is a good feeling,” he said.

Miller, the youngster of the team at just 19-years-old, sat out the entire season with a hamstring injury but returned just in time to help the relay team.

“It feels great. I just went out there and did my best. All of us worked hard all year and I’m glad that we got a medal. I’m just happy to be a part of this team,” he said.

Finally, the men’s 4x100m relay team of Antoine Andrews, Ian Kerr, Carlos Brown and Wanya McCoy, in that order, finished fourth in 39.42 seconds. The United States once again won the gold, finishing in 38.29 seconds, and Trinidad & Tobago edged Jamaica for the silver in a photo finish. Both teams were timed in 38.94 seconds. The Bahamas ended up fourth.

The only two relays in which The Bahamas did not field a team were the mixed 4x400m relay on Saturday and the women’s 4x400m relay final on Sunday night.

A total of 21 championship records were set at the meet which wrapped up last night.