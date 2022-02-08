Two men accused of molesting children in separate incidents

Two men are facing serious charges after they allegedly molested young children.

Afream Brown, of Kool Air Subdivision, is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl last month.

Brown, a Jamaican, faced two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened between January 21 and 23 and January 28 and 31.

Brown, who is represented by Wendawn Miller-Frazer, was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

Prosecuting attorney Inspector Kenny Thompson said the prosecution intended to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court on May 3.

Brown’s parents broke down in tears on learning that he was denied bail.

However, he can seek pre-trial release in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Devan Rigby appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors say Rigby molested a 13-year old in October and November of 2021.

Rigby was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was denied bail.

He returns to court on March 29. He did not have a lawyer.

Inspector Bridgette Strapp prosecuted.