News

Two men accused of molesting children in separate incidents

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 3 hours ago
173 1 minute read

Two men are facing serious charges after they allegedly molested young children.

Afream Brown, of Kool Air Subdivision, is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl last month.

Brown, a Jamaican, faced two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened between January 21 and 23 and January 28 and 31.

Brown, who is represented by Wendawn Miller-Frazer, was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

Prosecuting attorney Inspector Kenny Thompson said the prosecution intended to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court on May 3.

Brown’s parents broke down in tears on learning that he was denied bail.

However, he can seek pre-trial release in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Devan Rigby appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors say Rigby molested a 13-year old in October and November of 2021.

Rigby was not required to enter a plea to the charges and was denied bail.

He returns to court on March 29. He did not have a lawyer.

Inspector Bridgette Strapp prosecuted.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 3 hours ago
173 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of Brace for food price increases

Brace for food price increases

3 hours ago
Photo of Senate president calls for action over gender-based violence

Senate president calls for action over gender-based violence

3 hours ago
Photo of Smith’s contract was not a good use of tax dollars, DRA chair says

Smith’s contract was not a good use of tax dollars, DRA chair says

3 hours ago
Photo of Senators agree to establish a committee on parliamentary affairs

Senators agree to establish a committee on parliamentary affairs

3 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker