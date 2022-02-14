Two men accused of unlawful sexual intercourse

Two men were denied bail on Friday after prosecutors say they sexually molested two young girls in separate incidents.

Prosecutors allege that Kenold Romain, 39, of Lazaretto Road, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a nine-year-old girl in September and November of 2021.

Romain, of Cowpen Road, was not required to enter a plea to two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Additionally, Tracy Neymour, 20, appeared in the same court accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl on February 9.

Neymour did not have to enter a plea to the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse because he will be tried in the Supreme Court.

Both men were denied bail and will return to court on April 21. On that date, they are expected to receive voluntary bills of indictment, which fast-track their cases to the Supreme Court for trial.

Romain and Neymour will remain in custody unless they are granted bail by a Supreme Court judge.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Gary Thompson was accused of the indecent assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say that Thompson on February 6 had inappropriate contact with the teenager.

Thompson denied the accusation at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Friday.

He was granted $3,000 bail and returns to court for trial in April.