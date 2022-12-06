Two men deny firearm charges

Two men arrested for unauthorized possession of handguns made their first court appearance yesterday.

Police allegedly found 22-year-old Jimmy Jean with an Austria Glock 31 .357 handgun, with its serial number erased, on December 1.

Additionally, Jean is accused of having 11 rounds of .357 ammunition and five rounds of .40 ammunition on the same date.

Jean denied charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition at his arraignment before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

The prosecutor, Sergeant 26 Vernon Pyfrom, objected to bail on the basis that Jean did not have status in the country.

For his part, Jean claimed that he was born and raised in The Bahamas and that he had a receipt for a Bahamian passport.

Pyfrom also said that Jean was released from prison recently after serving an 18-month sentence for causing grievous harm.

Kelly adjourned her bail decision to December 7 to get more details about Jean’s antecedents.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Luckson Charite denied having a 9mm pistol along with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition on December 1.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt set his bail at $8,000 and adjourned the matter to March 2023 for trial.