Two men killed in separate shootings

Two men were murdered in separate incidents yesterday, police said.

The latest murder happened on Joe Farrington Road shortly before 5 p.m.

Superintendent Audley Peters said the victim was on a forklift doing work when a gunman shot and killed him.

Peters said when officers arrived at the scene they met the victim “slumped between a forklift and a trailer”.

He appealed to anyone who may have information to contact police.

Earlier in the day, shortly after 12 p.m., police said a man was shot and killed off Baillou Hill Road.

Peters said the victim was in front of a fruit and vegetable stall at the intersection of Sunrise Road and Baillou Hill Road when a car approached him.

Two men exited the car, shot the victim and fled the scene.

The man, identified by relatives as Kevin Andrews, 24, died at the scene.

Peters again appealed to anyone with information to contact police.

When asked if the incident was gang related, Peters said, “That is a possibility. We won’t rule that out.”

Andrews’ relatives, who lived nearby, were furious and distraught.

His mother, Theresa Andrews, said her son had his challenges and was not a saint, but he was trying to change his life.

“My son been to jail twice because of company around here,” she said outside her home.

“When I warn you about company and you don’t listen, I let you learn the hard way.

“He had his challenges [but] he never robbed nobody.

“I see the changes in him. He never killed nobody. I have five sons. None of them in no gang because they know what I stand for.”

Andrews’ brother, who was noticeably angry, paced the front yard.

At one moment, as his mother spoke, he leaned against an unfinished wall, bent his head into his forearms and wept.

Andrews’ two cousins and aunt also stood outside the home with tears running down their eyes.

They said Andrews was not a lazy man and that he was always mannerly.