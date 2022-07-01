HomeNews

Two men killed last night￼

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents late last night, police said.

Police said initial investigations indicate that one of last night’s victims was standing on a sidewalk on Washington Street when he was approached by two men and shot.

When officers arrived on the scene around 11 p.m., they discovered an adult male lying face down on an eastern sidewalk.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene.

Regarding the second incident, police said a man was fatally wounded by a lone gunman as he was about to enter his home on Rupert Dean Lane.

Police said investigators found the man slumped over at the entrance of his home.

He was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said both matters are under investigation.

