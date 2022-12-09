Two men killed off West Bay St.

Two men were shot and killed at in a parking lot on Ferguson Street, off West Bay Street, this morning, police said.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the victims had only just pulled into the lot when they were shot by two men who were traveling in a small white vehicle.

Police believe high powered weapons were used to carry out the murders.

Skippings said one of the victims was 18 or 19-years-old and the other was in his early 20s.

One of the victims was also on bail for firearm possession and was being electronically monitored, Skippings said.

Both men died on the scene.

The latest killings bring the country’s murder count to 125 for the year so far.