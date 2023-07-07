HomeNews

Two men on bail murdered

July 7, 2023
Two men who were on bail for serious crimes were shot and killed outside a Summer Haven home last night, police said.

According to police, one of the victims was on bail for murder and the other was on bail for attempted murder. Both were being electronically monitored.

Police said victims were sitting in a car on Sunset Drive, off Sea Link Drive, when two men approached the vehicle and shot them.

The men died on the scene.

Anyone is information on the latest killings is asked to contact the police.

