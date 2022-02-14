Two men shot dead in separate incidents 

Two men were murdered on New Providence in recent days, police reported.

Police said a man was found shot dead outside a house on Cowpen Road, west of Faith Avenue, before 1 a.m. Saturday. The man had gunshot wounds to his chest.

The second man was shot death on Wild Guava Street, Pinewood Gardens, late Thursday night, police said.

Officers discovered the man lying in the street when they responded to a call on the incident after 11 p.m.

According to information received by police, the man was walking south along Wild Guava Street when he was approached by a gunman, who shot him several times.

Police said yesterday they had no one in custody in relation to these latest murders.