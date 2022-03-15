Two more COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more people died from COVID-19.

The latest deaths pushed the total number of COVID deaths to 773.

A 44-year-old man died on February 15 and a 57-year-old woman died on March 4. Both victims are from Grand Bahama.

There are 175 deaths classified as non-COVID and 37 deaths that are under investigation.

The latest data was for March 12. Four new COVID cases, all on New Providence, were reported.

There were 101 active cases and 32,112 recovered cases, the ministry said.