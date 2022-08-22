Two more murders

A man was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Centreville on Saturday, according to police.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, got into a fight with another man, who produced a gun.

The other man then shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a pink Nissan March, police reported.

Police said the car’s license plate number is AU6488.

Police also reported a murder at Stack Avenue, Nassau Village, last night but did not immediately provide details on this latest killing.

The murder count in The Bahamas so far for 2022 is 90.