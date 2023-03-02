Two murder cases sent to Supreme Court

Two accused murderers had their cases sent to the Supreme Court for trial yesterday.

Alvardo Curry, 24, of Boatswain Hill, is accused of the February 24, 2022 shooting death of Jermaine Smith.

Smith, who was also known as “Rock Man”, was shot at the juncture of Baillou Hill Road South and Cowpen Road.

Curry, who is still on remand, will be arraigned on the murder charge in the Supreme Court on March 24.

Also committed to stand trial was pastry chef Felicia Bonimy.

She will be arraigned for the September 24, 2022 murder of Cable Bahamas executive Marcus Hinsbey.

He was found dead with multiple stab wounds in his locked condominium at the Venito gated community.

Bonimy is free on bail and represented by Ryszard Humes.