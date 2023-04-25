Dear Editor,



I always find it sadly amusing that the overtly and shamelessly blind, and arrogant supporters of the PLP and FNM on social media would always defend the serious wrongdoings of their respective party and high-ranking members by pointing out an egregious error of the past by the other party or a dear member thereof.

Their arguments are always unwittingly based on: We are essentially two peas in a pod. The silent majority are never impressed by this petty, dirty and corrupt brand of politics that we engage in The Bahamas.

It is the primary reason why we have not had a two term government in our beloved nation for more than 20 years. The unimpressive political “gangsterism” and corruption stinks, and the voters obviously don’t like it!

So keep on defending blatant nonsense and the lack of accountability in government, senseless PLPs and FNMs.

Your respective parties will soon be out of favor in the hearts and souls of the Bahamian people for good!

Yours etc.,



– Dennis Dames