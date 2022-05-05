Funeral Service for Tyler Steven Elliot Lafleur age 26 of Yellow Elder Gardens, will be held on Saturday 7th of May 2022 11am. at First Baptist Church Located on Market Street. Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating: will be Rev’d Dianna Francis Interment will be at Lakeview Gardens, JFK and Gladstone Road, Nassau, Bahamas.

He was predeceased by his Grandmother: Olive LaFleur, and his Brother: Tyrese LaFleur.

Left to cherish his memories are his Beautiful Parents: Judy Lafleur-Nottage and Marvin Nottage; Step Mother: Gillian Demeritte, Grandparents: Jerome and Valerine Lafleur, Maxine Missick, Pamela Cox; Brothers: Marvin Jr., Matthew and Malachi Lafleur, Pedro Jr., Pedro, Amari, and Perez Demeritte; Adopted Brothers: Frederick Minnis, Jadson Whitfield, Dario Nottage, Simeon Thompson, Rashad Gibson, Hykame Knowles, Tyrone Thompson,Laron Johnson, Alexander Colebrooke; Sisters: Angel Lafleur, Shonte Sturrup, Shaquel Adderley, Alicia and Galicia Demeritte, Janae Swain; Adopted Sisters: Diamond Davis, Paula Patterson, Janique Johnson, Trevashanique Adderlery; Nephews: Michael Bethel, Kyree Ingraham; Nieces: Ariah Demeritte, Mikyla Bethel; Uncles: Jerome Jr, Rhodriques, Anthony and Dwayne Lafleur, Kermit Moss, Lamar Saunders, Derek Cooper, Phillip Clare, Garvin and Dareen Missick, Glenn Knowles, Marvin Demeritte, Jimmy Bowe; Shaun Rolle; Aunts: Patrice Moss; Princess, Denise, Melissa, Lavern and Caroline Lafleur, Marva Moss, Porcia Demeritte, Marva Nottage, Laurlee Missick, Samantha Williamson, Una Curtis, Jaqueline and Debbie KnowlesYolanda Rolle; Grandaunts and Uncles: Stanley and Rosemary, Wellington and Ruth, Mineva Musgrove Patrick Moss; Cousins: Kermisha Moss, Jerome Jr. III, Devon, Tyrone, Joy, Shante, Cathalyia, Jerome Jr. IIII, Jermiyah, Caylon, Devonte and Trevissa Lafleur, Ricardo Moultrie Jr., Skylar, Lamar, Pharell, and Lamardio Saunders, Faith Williams, Shaketra, Rhodricus Jr, Lopez and Rhodrica Lafleur, Jeremy Bevan, Antonio, Anton, Anthonique, Anthony Jr. and Alya LaFleur, Teranique Thompson, Dwayne, Damargio and Deangelo LaFleur, Asia and Alexander Missick, Thalya and Theodosia Smith, Tatum Adderley, Jancy, Bradley, Sherry, Julene, Nacoya, Nakethra, Adranique, Jason, Nathan, Nickayla, Nakota and Nakaiden Nottage, Bernice, Zhivago, Jermaine, Benjamin and Vanessa, Ronald and Vercena, Trevor and Melissa Martin, Kenny, Denise, Karen, Katie-Mae, Mervin, Michelle, Shaniqua, Dominic, and Michael Musgrove, Tasha and Eric Bodie, Jenifer Thompson, Beulah, Sandra, Linda, Stephney, Shavonne Rolle, Larry and Anastacia Gordon, Kaitlyn, Sharon, Kenneth, Kelson, Cleo, Portia, Anton, Wellington, Monique, Alberta, Bertum and Rosemary Musgrove, Teresa Moss-Reckley, Joey, Stanley, Michael, Johnathan and David Moss, Keno Knowles, Kingsley, Phillip, and Paul Clare Joe and Tony Joseph; Godchildren: Jadson Whitfield Jr., Genesis Minnis; Godparents: Tonelle Nixon, Antionette Smith, Nona Hunt, Tonique Williams, Sophie Black, Anetria Lewis, Mia Brooks, Rosann, Shonna Knowles, Keith Hepburn; Other Relatives and Friends: Lamanda Burrows, Inga Johnson, kimberley Mckinney, Vita Fredrick, Asia Gardner, Brentanio Sands, Christopher Butler, Brenda and Desiree Clark, Lisa and Ronnie Hunt and family, The Williams Family, Sarah and Rita, Sharon and family, Wanna and family, Lillian Monique Bain and Family, McKell Bonaby, Mount Moriah MP, The Gardiner Family, Marvin and Stacy Dames, The Green Family, Sandra and Family, The Ferguson Family,The Gray Family, Mary Seymour and Family, Jody Johnson and Family, Veronica Smith and Family, Joe and Tony Joseph, The Simms Family, The Thompson Family, Rashado Louis, Tiphne and Darron Davis, Eloise Johnson and Family, The Bevans Family, Pete and Family, The Aquanis Family, Harry and Falisha, Paul Fox and Family, Anamar and Lavena and Family, Chrissy and Brian and Family, Mrs. Farrington and Family, Mrs. Delevo and Family, The Entire Yellow Family, The Millennium Family, Freeport Family, Bain Town Family, The Black Village Family, Kemp Road Family, H. M. F. Family, The Brooks Family, The GOVERNMENT HIGH SCHOOL FAMILY and others too numerous to mention.

Friends May Pay their last respects in the chapel at Last Mile of the Way Funeral Chapel Limited on Friday 6th May 2022 from 12noon until 5:00 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 10am until Service Time.