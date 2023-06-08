Funeral Service for MR. TYRONE DAVE MOSS SR., age 70 of # 2 Santa Maria Ave, South Bahamia, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Friday, June 9th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The Pro Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne assisted by Father Colin Saunders and Canon Curtis Robinson.

Interment will follow at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his memories are his Sons: Tyrone Dave Moss Jr., Tyrrad Damon Moss, Renade Victor Moss, Taveres Dimitri Moss, and Tyrrell Tucker; Daughter-in-law: Stefanie Moss; Grandchildren: Taveres Dimitri Moss Jr.; Tyler Moss and Tanea Moss; Beverly Moss and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Joyce and Carlton Ferguson, Renee Deveaux Moss and family, Stanley Brown and family, Canon Norman Lightbourne and family, Linda and Anthony Thomas, Ambrose and Bernadette Adderley (Long Island), Gerald Russell and Family, The Grand Sun Investments/Freeport Oil Company Family, Enoch Clarke (Dirtman) (Nassau), James Cartwright, Sharon McKinney, Clarence Poitier, Reginald McKenzie (Chips) Bartholomew Bowleg, Melanie and Franklyn Bain, Gary Grant, Bernard Collie, Henry Adderley, Evangeline Chea and family and numerous other friends.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.