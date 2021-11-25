Obituaries

Tyrone Ferguson

age 62 years of Lewis Street, off Balliou Road will be held on Saturday 27th November, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Temple Baptist church, Farrington Road. Officiating will be Pastor A Geoffrey Wood assisted by Pastor Arlington Moss along with Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, Nassau, Bahamas.

Precious memories will always
Linger in the hearts of His son: Chris Ferguson, 2 Sisters: Evangelist Rose Beneby and Judy Imbert (Miami ,Florida) ( Helen Jean P Ferguson)   (Mary Gabriel) 6 Nephews Gregory and Troy Strachan, Perry Mackey,(Herman and Prescott Wallace)  Ronald Imbert (Miami, Florida).4 Nieces: Pandora Forbes( Floridamae Wilson), Natasha Ferguson ),Samantha Imbert (Miami, Florida) Brother in-law: Wilson Imbert (Miami, Florida) 19 grand nieces and nephews: Hermineka Dwayne and Daniel Wallace, Inspector Judith Forbes (The Royal Bahamas Police Force)  Leading Woman Marine Tiffany Forbes (R.B.D. F) Tamika and Tamara Forbes, Martiqua Richardson, Troy Jr, Nicholas and Gabriel Strachan, Dr.  Alexandra Wilson,
Ricardo Gardnier, Sharlene, Charlsey, Kayla, Shelton, Dario and Daria Johnson other friends and relatives. Special thanks to Father Keith Cartwright of St. Agnes Church also the Lewis Street Community

Public Viewing will be held in the “Garden of Eden” at St Ambrose Funeral Home INC., #34 Arundel Street on Thursday 25th – Friday 26th November, 2021 and at Temple Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

