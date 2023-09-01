Obituaries

Tyrone Leon Walker

DEATH NOTICE

Tyrone Leon Walker age 51 years of Crossing Rock, Abaco died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents: Lloyd & Lorene Walker; sisters: Gaylene, Sharmene Walker, Princess Willams & Shanell Nesbit; brothers: Elvin, Thomas, Marshal & Tron Walker anda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

